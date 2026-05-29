Meta is cooking up a new line of smart glasses, and they may not be Ray-Bans

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR FCC documents reveal Meta is working on a new line of AI glasses.

The smart glasses carry the model numbers G4QM, G4QR, G4QS, and G4Q.

Unlike previous models, this FCC application was filed by Meta.

Meta has had a fair amount of success in the smart glasses market. As companies like Google and Samsung try to catch up, Meta appears poised to expand its footprint. The social media giant could be getting ready to launch a new line of AI glasses.

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Recently published Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings (via Lowpass) reveal that Meta is working on a set of new AI glasses. According to the documents, these glasses carry the model numbers G4QM, G4QR, G4QB, and G4QS. This FCC application suggests it may not be long before we see these glasses.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Something that’s worth pointing out is that this paperwork was filed by Meta. That’s the first time Meta has done this since the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. Outside of that exception, previous applications were handled by EssilorLuxottica, Meta’s smart glasses partner.

This could suggest that Meta has partnered with another brand. Another possibility is that this is a new line of AI glasses specifically under the Meta umbrella. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to find out the truth.

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