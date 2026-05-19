The Android XR smart glasses everyone wants won't debut until next year

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung and Google showed off a pair of audio-only Android XR glasses at I/O today.

While those will launch this fall, full display glasses aren’t due to arrive before the end of 2026.

Developers, however, will get access to the tethered XREAL Project Aura later this year.

Smart glasses are sure vying hard to be the next big thing. Bulky headsets may get the job done when we’re tethered to our computers, but the most interesting products in development here are also the most versatile — and they’re what Google’s calling “Intelligent Eyewear.” We just got a look during the I/O 2026 keynote at the audio-only models coming later this year from Google, Samsung, and a couple eyewear partners, and now we’ve also got some news to share about what the timetable’s looking like for display glasses.

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Unlike the pairs confirmed for this fall, display glasses offer tiny in-lens visual overlays. While the tech itself is arguably more exciting than Android XR audio-only glasses, the bad news is that we’ve got more of a wait before most of us can try them, with Google strongly implying during its keynote today that none are set to hit retail until sometime in 2027 at the earliest.

Despite that, hardware is already in the hands of select developers, with Google planning to open that program to even more devs later this year. The Android XR Developer Catalyst Program will help connect devs with eyewear like XREAL’s Project Aura, now confirmed for availability.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We had already heard that Samsung may show off at least one variety of smart glasses at its next Galaxy Unpacked this summer. That was sounding like it might be an audio-only pair, and after Google’s presentation today, that interpretation now looks confirmed.

On one hand, it’s perfectly understandable that fully portable display glasses are going to be a tough nut to crack — and correspondingly, take a long time to perfect for retail. Project Aura may do the display bit right, but its tethered “puck” containing the battery, processor, and a touchpad doesn’t exactly represent the experience a lot of us are looking for when we think “smart glasses.”

Waiting even longer isn’t great, but hopefully that just gives Google, its hardware partners, and all the devs crafting software solutions that much more time to really nail the execution.

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