Meta's latest Ray-Ban feature is a silent texting trick Android users will love

Meta/Ray-Ban

TL;DR Meta is rolling out the virtual handwriting feature to all Ray-Ban Display glasses.

Live captions are coming to more apps, and walking directions are available across the US.

It is also opening up developer access for the glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are getting a bunch of new capabilities today, including several new features that the company teased when the glasses first went on sale.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Most exciting of all is the new virtual handwriting feature. Meta originally teased it when the glasses launched and later brought it in early access for some users. However, it is now available to everyone.

Called “Neural Handwriting,” the feature works with Meta’s Neural Band and uses subtle finger movements to write messages in apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the native messaging apps on both Android and iPhone.

Additionally, users can now record their in-lens displays, camera views, and audio in a single video file for easy sharing. The company also announced that walking directions are now available across the US as well as in major cities such as London, Paris, and Rome, among others.

The Live Captions feature is also coming to WhatsApp, Messenger, and voice DMs in Instagram.

Meta also announced that Muse Spark will be coming to the glasses this summer and opened developer preview access to the glasses. Developers can now build web apps for the Meta Ray-Ban Display and also extend mobile apps to the glasses.

Follow