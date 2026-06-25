Apple just raised Mac and iPad prices, and that's bad news for Android, too

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has raised prices across several products, including the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and HomePod lineup, just days after Tim Cook warned about rising component costs.

iPhone prices remain unchanged for now, but future models, including the iPhone 18 series, could eventually see similar increases.

Apple’s higher prices may have a ripple effect across the industry, giving Android and other competitors more room to raise prices.

Just last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned in an interview that rising memory and storage costs would lead to higher prices for Apple products. At the time, however, there were still plenty of unanswered questions: Which products would get more expensive? How big would the increases be? And when would customers start feeling the impact? As it turns out, the ink was barely dry on Cook’s comments before prices started climbing. Apple has now raised prices across several parts of its lineup. The MacBook Neo, positioned as the company’s most affordable laptop at $599, now starts at $699. The MacBook Air has jumped from $1,099 to $1,299, while the entry-level MacBook Pro now costs $1,999 instead of $1,699. Apple’s tablets haven’t escaped the increases either, with the iPad Air moving from $599 to $749 and the 11-inch iPad Pro climbing from $999 to $1,199.

Even Apple’s HomePod speakers are getting more expensive. The standard HomePod now starts at $349 instead of $299, while the HomePod mini has increased from $99 to $129. One notable exception is the iPhone. For now, Apple appears to be holding the line on smartphone pricing. That said, it may simply be a matter of timing. Future iPhone models, including the upcoming iPhone 18 series, could eventually face similar price increases.

For months, brands have been talking about rising costs. Between more expensive components, manufacturing expenses, tariffs, and AI investment, building devices isn’t getting any cheaper.

The bigger story, however, is that Apple’s price hikes may not stop with Apple. The company remains the benchmark for much of the consumer electronics industry, and its pricing decisions often influence competitors.

When Apple charges more, rival brands gain breathing room. A laptop that looked expensive next to a $1,099 MacBook Air suddenly looks more reasonable when Apple’s equivalent costs $1,299. The same logic applies to smartphones. If future iPhones become more expensive, Android manufacturers could raise prices while still remaining the cheaper option. For consumers, that may be the most important takeaway: Apple’s latest price hikes could be only the first domino to fall.

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