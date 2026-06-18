Apple's next price hike could be bad news for Android buyers too

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple says rising memory and storage costs will force price hikes across its products, potentially starting with the iPhone 18 series.

If Apple raises prices, Android brands may find it easier to justify charging more for their own phones.

AI’s massive appetite for memory chips is driving up component costs, putting pricing pressure on the entire smartphone industry.

Apple’s expected price hikes may not stop at the iPhone — they could reshape Android pricing, too. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that the company is preparing to raise prices due to soaring memory and storage costs. He didn’t say which products would be affected or when the increases would arrive, but the signal itself is arguably more important than the details.

When the world’s biggest smartphone brand says higher prices are unavoidable, it rarely remains an Apple-only story. The immediate assumption is that the iPhone 18 series could become more expensive later this year. That may happen, or Apple could spread the increases across other products first. Either way, Cook’s comments effectively validate what much of the industry has been hinting at for months: the cost of building modern consumer electronics is rising, and somebody eventually has to pay the bill. For Android manufacturers, that message could prove especially useful.

Many brands have already warned about mounting costs tied to components, manufacturing, tariffs, and AI investments. Some have raised prices outright. Others have held the line, likely knowing that consumers are far more sensitive to price hikes.

Historically, when Apple moves first on pricing, the rest of the market gains breathing room. If consumers are already adjusting to a more expensive iPhone, it becomes significantly easier for Android brands to justify charging more for their own devices. Suddenly, a $50 or $100 increase on a flagship Android phone doesn’t look quite as dramatic when Apple’s products are climbing too.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The irony is that smartphone companies aren’t just fighting AI companies for components — they’re also trying to add more AI features to their own devices. Every new AI-powered assistant, image generator, translation tool, and productivity feature increases memory demand, making smartphones more expensive to develop and manufacture.

That’s why Cook’s comments feel like a preview of where the broader industry is headed. We’ve already seen executives from Android brands caution that smartphone prices are under pressure. More recently, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei suggested that rising costs across the industry could eventually impact consumers as well. Apple’s public acknowledgment now adds even more weight to that narrative. For Android manufacturers that have been hesitant to raise prices, Apple’s move may provide the perfect justification to finally pull the trigger.

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