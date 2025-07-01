Gemini Live is getting app cards for more helpful, context-aware replies (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live could soon supplement information from other apps with contextual cards.

References to the cards functionality in Gemini Live were spotted in the latest version of the Google app.

We were able to reverse-engineer the functionality and successfully activate cards for Google apps such as Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks.

Gemini Live is easily one of the best ways to engage in naturally flowing conversations with Google’s AI. Beyond its ability to interact verbally or see the world around us with video access features, Google is adding more controls. Last week, we learned Gemini Live is getting ready to integrate other Google apps, and this experience is now set to be supercharged with contextual cards that back the information.

Beyond simply managing other apps through extensions, Gemini Live could also display relevant snippets from different apps to support responses. These upcoming features were spotted on and enabled through feature flags in version 16.25.44.sa.arm64 of the Google app on Android. Below, we also include screenshots instead of leaving the functionality to your imagination.

With these flags enabled, Gemini Live will display cards for other apps, including Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks, during conversations. For instance, when you ask Gemini Live about a specific place of interest, it can supplement that information with a card from Google Maps along with navigation options. Similarly, adding or modifying a new Calendar entry will accompany a snippet showing the event and the changes you made.

This change brings Live much closer to the standard Gemini chatbot in terms of usability, but with the added convenience of freely flowing conversation. Not just that, information cards will also help you verify information and eliminate errors that might occur due to hallucinations.

Beyond Maps and Calendar, we also see cards for Google Keep and Tasks in the Gemini Live interface. Since extensions are already rolling out for some users, we can hope for cards to be available more widely soon, though we can’t predict the exact rollout just yet. We also expect cards to show up alongside the floating Gemini Live overlay.

Additionally, Google is working to integrate more apps, including Gmail, Google Messages, YouTube, Photos, and even third-party apps such Spotify and WhatsApp, into Gemini Live. However, it’s unclear when these features actually go live and whether the cards UI extends to these apps or not. Gemini Live’s ability to accumulate more insights will also be augmented soon with a functionality similar to Circle-to-Search in the Live interface.

