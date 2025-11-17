Wild rumor points to iPhone Fold having a bigger battery than Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 8

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Apple is testing a 5,400 to 5,800mAh battery in the iPhone Fold.

This would be significantly larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery.

We’d encourage you to take this leak with a big pinch of salt, though.

We’ve known for a while now that Apple is working on an apparent iPhone Fold, which is set to take on the Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, a leaker has made a rather audacious claim about the Apple foldable’s battery capacity.

Korean blogger Yeux1122 has claimed that Apple is testing a 5,400 to 5,800mAh battery in the iPhone Fold. The tipster claims that Apple might settle on the larger capacity at the expense of a thicker, heavier design.

Even a 5,400mAh battery would be much bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery. In fact, Samsung hasn’t offered a battery capacity upgrade since the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. So this suggests that the iPhone Fold should offer significantly longer endurance than Samsung’s Fold line.

A Korean outlet recently reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a battery exceeding 5,000mAh, but there’s no word on a specific capacity. In other words, it’s possible that the iPhone Fold could also have a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

We’d urge you to take this Apple claim with a big pinch of salt, though, as the blogger doesn’t always credit their sources. That means we can’t be sure about the veracity of this information or the source.

In any event, there’s been no shortage of iPhone Fold rumors. Apple’s upcoming device will reportedly have a squat form factor akin to the OPPO Find N and original Pixel Fold. Other notable leaked features include a dual 48MP rear camera setup, a crease-free folding display, and a landmark 24MP under-display selfie camera.

