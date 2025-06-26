New iPhone Fold leak reveals cameras, but does it beat the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The foldable iPhone could receive a slightly smaller display than previously rumored.

We’re also learning about the foldable iPhone’s dual 48MP rear cameras for the first time.

The new leak once again cites the use of a specialized composite metal for the hinge and titanium for the premium iPhone’s frame.

Chatter around the foldable iPhone is gaining momentum, with Apple recently ordering flexible display panels for the premium foldable that is expected to arrive in 2026. Along with this development, rumors, including tentative specifications of the iPhone Fold, have also started to flow in.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared fresh bits about the display on the iPhone Fold (or, whatever it may be officially called) and the cameras, indicating how the device could fare in comparison with other book-style foldables, especially the Galaxy Z Fold — the generation following the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — due in 2026.

Consistent with previous rumors, the foldable iPhone’s inner display is expected to have a 14.1:10 aspect ratio with a 2,713 x 1,920 pixels resolution.

However, contrary to DCS’ previous reports that indicated a 7.8-inch inner display, the latest rumor suggests a slightly smaller 7.58-inch panel for the foldable. If true, this would be noticeably smaller than the 8.2-inch display we expect to see on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple also approaches a more rectangular layout, similar to iPad models, compared to the squarish design on foldables from brands such as Samsung, OPPO, HONOR, etc.

The leaker also hints at dual 48MP cameras expected to be seen on the iPhone Fold, presumably, on the back side. The utility of each of these cameras and the resolutions of the two front-facing cameras — on the cover screen as well as the one rumored to be under the inner display — remain unclear.

The iPhone 16 Pro also features two 48MP cameras, including the primary and ultrawide, alongside a 12MP periscope. We suspect Apple might ditch the periscope to save space on the Fold, though it’s too early to comment on whether the 48MP sensors are the same as those on the iPhone 16 Pro or different. In comparison, Samsung is likely to deploy a 200MP camera on the upcoming Fold 7.

DCS reiterates the existence of a mysterious “amorphous metal glass composite” (from Google Translate) material, previously also referred to as a “liquid metal,” that will be used in the hinge, along with titanium for the external frame.

As per previous rumors, the foldable iPhone is set to have an introductory price between $2,000 and $2,500. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also recently stated that while the foldable is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, supposedly alongside the iPhone 18 series, this won’t be an annual release, and Apple expects to sell the same model for multiple years, given its higher pricing compared to the candy bar iPhone models.

However, Apple’s contracted manufacturer, Foxconn, has yet to start producing prototypes. When it does in the coming months, we may see changes related to the iPhone Fold’s specifications.

