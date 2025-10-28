Samsung finally realizes customers love big upgrades, could double down with the Fold 8

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean outlet has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a battery larger than 5,000mAh.

This would be a dramatic and overdue increase in battery capacity for the Z Fold family.

The phone is also tipped to offer S Pen support and a reduced display crease.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldable phones of 2025, and that’s largely due to its cutting-edge design. However, the Z Fold 7 retains a 4,400mAh battery for the fifth straight generation, while Samsung also nixed S Pen support. There might be good news for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, though.

Dealsite (via Jukanlosreve on Twitter) reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a battery larger than 5,000mAh. This would be much bigger than the Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery.

Such a dramatic increase in battery capacity would be very uncharacteristic of Samsung. In addition to every Z Fold model since the Z Fold 3 offering the same 4,400mAh battery capacity, the firm’s Ultra phones have stuck with 5,000mAh batteries since 2021. We have seen a couple of notable battery upgrades in 2025, though, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (4,000mAh to 4,300mAh) and Galaxy S25 FE (4,500mAh to 4,900mAh). Either way, I wouldn’t hold my breath for a massive battery upgrade, but I hope to be proven wrong.

Otherwise, the outlet says there are “high expectations” that the new foldable phone will support the S Pen after Samsung skipped this feature on the Z Fold 7. Samsung claimed at the time that it removed the digitizer layer that enables S Pen input to deliver the Fold 7’s ultra-thin design.

Finally, the Z Fold 8 might have a reduced display crease due to the use of so-called laser-drilled metal plate technology. This tech is also said to be used on Apple’s rumored iPhone foldable.

In any event, we hope these claims turn out to be true. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivered major sales growth for Samsung, and that was in no small part due to its radical design. So it would make sense for Samsung to offer even more exciting upgrades for the Fold 8 if it wants to continue this sales trend.

