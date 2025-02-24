iPhone Fold could finally remedy the biggest design flaw in Android foldables

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone might not have a display crease, according to a new report.

This would be a major improvement over current foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which still have a crease.

The report also echoes previous claims of a release in the second half of 2026.

We’ve heard several leaks in recent weeks about a so-called iPhone Fold that could compete with the Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, it looks like more information has surfaced from Korea.

ET News reports (h/t: tipster Jukanlosreve) that Apple’s upcoming book-style foldable phone will have an inward-folding design as expected. However, the outlet also claims that the new foldable might not have a display crease.

“Apple has decided to eliminate wrinkles unconditionally, regardless of price, in order to differentiate itself from existing foldable phones,” an industry insider was quoted as saying, according to machine translation. “I understand that it has made wrinkles disappear with new physical properties.”

Virtually all foldable phones from Android OEMs have display creases. Samsung’s own foldables have prominent gutters, although recent models from Chinese OEMs have dramatically reduced wrinkles that are barely visible. We’re a little skeptical that Apple has managed to make its foldable crease disappear completely, but it would be a major achievement if true. It would also be in line with previous suggestions that the company would only release a foldable phone if it could address some key pitfalls regarding the form factor.

The outlet adds that Samsung is supplying both screens and that the outer screen could have protective glass from Corning. It’s unclear if this would be the Ceramic Shield glass developed in conjunction with Apple or another type of protective glass altogether.

ET News also reports that Apple plans to make a final decision regarding the foldable’s suppliers and parts by April. The company apparently chooses suppliers and parts for its devices a year before the product’s release. Therefore, the outlet suggests that the iPhone Fold could arrive in the second half of 2026.

