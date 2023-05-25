Apple iPhone 13 vs older iPhones: Should you upgrade?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The iPhone 13 series might have been superseded by the iPhone 14 series, but two of the phones are still sold by Apple, and two others are readily available at resellers. That means prices are lower than ever, but are they worth the upgrade if you’re still holding on to an older iPhone? Let’s find out in this iPhone 13 vs older iPhones comparison!

Is the iPhone 13 the best iPhone ever?

In terms of raw specs and features, it’s clear that the iPhone 13 lineup is a sizeable step up from previous iPhones. The Apple A15 bionic processor is still an absolute powerhouse, and the addition of 120Hz ProMotion displays on the two top-end models was a welcome change from previous iterations. Obviously, the Apple A16 bionic processor in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models is a slight step up, but the A15 bionic is still found on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. That means that the two newer models on the low end of the iPhone 14 lineup aren’t much of an upgrade over the iPhone 13.

However, there are a few features missing on the iPhone 13 that can be found on older models. Most notable is the headphone jack, which hasn’t been found on iPhones since 2016’s iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Other features, like Touch ID, have been replaced with more modern tech like Face ID in newer flagships.

Still, if you are considering upgrading to the iPhone 13 and have an iPhone that’s less than five years old, you’ll find a lot of upgrades. Many of these may be iterative or minor upgrades, but they are upgrades nonetheless, and that holds true even after the iPhone 14 lineup has hit the shelves.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12

If you have a phone from the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series will look very familiar. It was the first series to introduce the Mini, which offered users a manageable size and, more importantly, a more affordable option. Apple kept this strategy for the iPhone 13 series, with few major changes across the board.

In fact, the iPhone 13 series is quite an iterative update and not that different from the iPhone 12. You may not even be able to tell the phones apart if laid on a table in front of you. However, there are a few notable upgrades that might tempt you to get the new phone.

The design differences between the two series are minimal.

In terms of design, things stay largely the same, except for a smaller notch across the board. The rear camera module is also more prominent on all four phones and in a new diagonal orientation on the iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13.

Speaking of the camera, the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has been upgraded from an ƒ/2.4 aperture to ƒ/1.8, meaning it should perform better in low light conditions. The cameras on the non-Pro models stay the same. That said, even the upgraded models won’t seem like much of an improvement over the iPhone 12 (or even iPhone 11) models.

Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models. This feature was previously reserved for the top-end models in the iPad Pro range, and the higher refresh rate will make a difference in everyday use when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Scrolling will be smoother, and games will play better, provided they support higher framerates. The standard model and Mini model, however, maintain the same 60Hz displays.

All four phones come with larger batteries than their predecessors. The base model storage has also been doubled, and the Pro models offer up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 13 phones are also faster with the new A15 Bionic, but you’re not likely to notice much of a difference compared to the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12, despite what Apple’s marketing wants you to believe.

All said and done, the iPhone 13 has plenty of upgrades on offer, but nothing that you’d urgently need if you already have the iPhone 12. If you really want to make the jump, though, you can save a lot of money via trade-ins, so it’s not the worst option. Granted, you can no longer buy the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models directly from Apple, so your mileage may vary.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 11

Nowadays it seems like everyone releases multiple models, but Apple started its Pro and Pro Max iterations with the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max featured identical hardware, with the only difference being the screen size — 5.8-inch vs 6.5-inch — and the size of the battery. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 11 had a display with a lower resolution and one less rear camera, with the Pro editions adding a telephoto lens.

Powered by the Apple A13 Bionic and backed by 4GB of RAM, the iPhone 11 series is still powerful enough to offer smooth performance with iOS 16 and use all the new software features. There are a few key differences that make the iPhone 13 the better of the two.

The iPhone 13 phones come with OLED screens that offer a better display experience than the LCD displays of the iPhone 11. In the case of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the previously mentioned 120Hz ProMotion displays are an even bigger jump forward.

You’ll also get better performance, more camera features, improved battery life, and better durability with the iPhone 13 series. The software experience will stay the same, though, and the iPhone 11 cameras are more than good enough even in 2022.

Unless you need the latest and greatest processing package and cameras, you can probably hold on to the iPhone 11 for a while longer. That said, the great trade-in values may not last much longer.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

The iPhone XS and XS Max brought many of the changes from the previous iPhone X to the mainstream. Although the naming practice was dropped after this lineup, the S-editions were an iterative update of the previous models. It packed the latest processor, the A12 Bionic, upped the RAM, and introduced a higher 512GB storage option. The XS Max had the same hardware as its smaller sibling. Giving it its name was the huge 6.5-inch display, the first from Apple to cross the 6-inch threshold. It also had a larger battery as well and provided better battery life.

Because of the burgeoning prices of the flagship range, Apple also introduced the iPhone XR. It offered flagship performance, and there were plenty of colorful options to choose from. However, the build quality and camera setup weren’t as good as the higher-end models, which allowed Apple to keep the price relatively low. The approach differs from modern phones like the iPhone SE or iPhone 13 Mini, however, because the phone was between the XS and XS Max in size.

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are four years old at this point, but some users on a budget might want to hold on to them for a little longer. The good news is that you won’t miss out on any iOS 16 features with these devices, as they are both powered by Apple’s A12. This SoC, combined with as much as 4GB of RAM, should keep things running smoothly as well.

Of course, the iPhone 13 series is better across all aspects and definitely a worthy upgrade. But if you’re curious about the rumored big things Apple has in store for its 2023 flagships, there’s no reason why you couldn’t keep the XS series running for another year.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone X

The iPhone X was introduced alongside the iPhone 8 series back in 2017 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. The iPhone X was as revolutionary for Apple as the first iPhone, introducing a complete design overhaul with the notch and near bezel-less display. This design element has been present in every iPhone to date, with the exception of the iPhone SE.

The iPhone 13 series is a worthy upgrade over the iPhone X.

Besides the design changes, the iPhone X came with the same hardware as the iPhone 8 Plus — dual 12MP rear cameras, the Apple A11 Bionic SoC, 3GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It’s eligible for an upgrade to iOS 16 but will miss out on specific features that are only available on devices running newer processors. You may also notice a bit of sluggishness on the aging A11 Bionic processor, especially if you run demanding apps and games on your phone.

If you’re still hanging on to your iPhone X, it’s probably nearing time to upgrade. The improvements you’ll see in everything from cameras to the screen and everyday performance will immediately be noticeable, and the nearly $1,000 original pricetag of the iPhone X has actually gone down for most models, even before trade-ins.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and older

If you still have the iPhone 8 series or an even older Apple phone, it’s probably time for an upgrade. The five-year-old iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were the last Apple flagships to feature the classic iPhone design with large bezels and the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are tiny by today’s standards, with the iPhone 13 Mini being the best option if you’re hoping to maintain the same overall footprint. Unfortunately, the smaller Mini design was dropped for the iPhone 14 lineup, although the iPhone 13 Mini is still available.

You’ll get much better performance with the new phones. The displays are far improved, particularly if you splurge on the iPhone 13 Pro models that feature a 120Hz refresh rate. And while the iPhone 8 cameras were excellent for their time, you’re missing all the latest hardware and software features available on the newer phones. You also don’t get 5G support.

It's no surprise that the iPhone 13 series is better than the iPhone 8 lineup in every way.

The one thing you don’t have to worry about is the software package itself. Every iPhone going back to the iPhone 6S series is eligible for an upgrade to iOS 15 and most of its new features, except those that rely on hardware. However, while Apple does a great job optimizing its software for older phones, you will absolutely see some sluggishness with the iPhone 8’s A11 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM. iOS 16, on the other hand, is compatible with phones as old as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

It’s not surprising that the iPhone 13 series is better than the iPhone 8 lineup and older iPhones in every way. If you’re looking to upgrade, now is a great time to do so, as prices are lower than ever.

What about the iPhone 14?

The elephant in the room here is the new iPhone 14 lineup, which supposedly offers the latest and greatest iPhone experience yet. While that’s undoubtedly true for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, if you’re considering an upgrade to the non-Pro models, things are a bit more complicated.

The reason for this is that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus use the same processor as the iPhone 13 models. The two base models are nearly identical, with the newer one mostly failing to justify a $100 price difference. For that reason, we recommend sticking to the iPhone 13 if you’re upgrading from an older iPhone, as the price difference is probably even greater from third-party sellers.

As for the iPhone 13 Mini, there’s no equivalent in the newer lineup. It’s been replaced by the much larger iPhone 14 Plus, which is basically just an iPhone 14 with a larger screen. Which one is right for you obviously depends on what size phone you want, although thankfully, Apple still sells the iPhone 13 Mini for small phone lovers.

iPhone 13 vs older iPhones: Should you upgrade??

If you have an iPhone older than the iPhone 11, it’s probably time to consider an upgrade. You could potentially hold on to the iPhone XS series for another year since the A12 Bionic can handle all the new software features you get with iOS 16. However, iPhone 13 devices bring considerable improvements to the table compared to phones like the XS and older.

Things are a little murkier with the iPhone 11 and even more so with the iPhone 12 series. Both ranges remain extremely capable and should run smoothly for more than a year or two. Unless any of the new iPhone 13 features are particularly enticing, you don’t have to splurge on the latest from Apple yet.

What might tempt potential buyers, though, are the excellent trade-in values. Depending on how old your phone is, you can save a lot of money by sending in your current device when you upgrade. Of course, keep in mind that you can get even more if you decide to sell your phone yourself.

