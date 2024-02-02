Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Apple confirms generative AI features are coming to the iPhone very soon

We're likely to see broader AI announcements at WWDC 2024, with finer feature announcements reserved for iPhone 16 launch.
By
7 hours ago
Apple iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max 3
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • During the most recent earnings call with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company is working on generative AI features for its platforms.
  • Cook said that he will talk about these AI efforts “later this year.”
  • Apple usually announces broader platform changes at WWDC alongside the release of developer previews of iOS, macOS, etc, and announces specific new features when the new iPhone launches later in the year.

AI is the next big thing, and we’ve already seen Google and Samsung incorporate AI in practical ways on the Pixel 8 series and Galaxy S24 series, respectively. Apple seems to be curiously missing from this race so far, but during a recent investor call, the company confirmed that it does not intend to stay behind with the iPhone.

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company is working on generative AI features. Apple will be talking more about these generative AI features “later this year,” seemingly alongside the release of iOS 18.

Here’s what Cook said:

In terms of generative AI, which, I’d guess, is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally as I’ve alluded to before. Our MO, if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so, we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year.

As to when we can expect iOS 18, WWDC 2024 would be a good bet. We expect the event to be held sometime in early June 2024, and Apple could detail some of the foundational work of incorporating AI into iOS and other Apple platforms. More consumer-facing features will likely be reserved for when the iPhone 16 gets announced sometime in September 2024.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
News
AIAppleApple iOSApple iPhone