How to set up recurring automatic payments with Apple Cash

Are you enjoying Apple’s financial services? Current offerings like the Apple Card, Apple Card Savings Account, and Apple Cash are great, but a new capability was announced at WWDC 2023. iOS 17 is bringing the ability to set up Apple Cash recurring payments.

This makes it possible to set up weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly Apple Cash payments to other users. It will be great for sending kids their allowances or splitting household bills.

Install iOS 17 As already mentioned, Apple Cash recurring payments come with iOS 17, which is set to launch along with the iPhone 15 series, likely in September 2023.

Thankfully, most users will get iOS 17, but if you can’t wait, you can also sign up for the beta software update. Just keep in mind these beta releases can be buggy or unstable, as they’re not finished OS releases. If you’re willing to live a bit on the wilder side, follow the steps below to upgrade to iOS 17. Just back up your iPhone first, just in case anything goes wrong.

How to get iOS 17 beta on your iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Select Software Update. Hit Beta Updates. Select iOS 17 Public Beta. Go Back. The iOS 17 Beta update will be ready. Tap on Download and Install. You might have to enter your PIN. Let the phone download the iOS 17 Beta update. This may take a while. When done, tap on Install Now. Enter your PIN, and let the system do its thing.

How to set up recurring payments on Apple Cash Now that you have iOS 17, and given that you’ve already set up Apple Pay and Apple Cash, it’s time to set up your Apple Cash recurring payments.

Setting up Apple Cash recurring payments: Launch the Apple Wallet app. Select the Apple Cash card. Tap on the three-dot menu button. Select Recurring Payments. This option won’t show up if you don’t have money in your Apple Cash account. Tap on New Recurring Payment. Type and select the recipient. Pick the amount you want to send and hit Next. Select when you want the first payment to transfer, and choose how often you want it to go through. You can pick between Every Week, Every Other Week, and Every Month. You can add a memo if you wish. Hit Next when done. Send the message to the recipient by tapping the Send button. Double Click to Pay when asked, using the power button. On this page, you can also select a backup payment method, in case you don’t have a balance on your Apple Cash card later on.

How to cancel recurring payments on Apple Cash Have plans changed? We can also show you how to stop your recurring payments on Apple Cash.

Stop Apple Cash recurring payments: Launch the Apple Wallet app. Select the Apple Cash card. Tap on the three-dot menu button. Select Recurring Payments. You’ll be able to see your Apple Cash recurring payments here. Tap on the one you want to stop. Go ahead and tap on Cancel Payment. Alternatively, you can select Pause Payment if you only want to stop recurring payments temporarily. Confirm by selecting Cancel This Payment.

FAQs

Can I cancel an Apple Cash payment You can only cancel Apple Cash payments if they’re pending. To do this, go to Wallet > Cash > Latest Transactions, select the transaction you wish to cancel, and hit Cancel Payment. If you don’t see the option, it means the recipient has already accepted the payment. You can no longer cancel it. Your best bet is to ask the recipient to send the money back.

Can I dispute Apple Cash payment? While you can contact Apple support and file a dispute, Apple Cash payments work much like cash, as the name entails. There is no buyer protection, and it will be hard to get your money back. Always be sure to trust the user before sending an Apple Cash payment. You can contact Apple Support by going to Wallet > Cash > three-dot menu > Card Details > Contact Apple Support.

Why is my Apple Cash payment pending? Apple Cash payments need to be accepted by the recipient. If the recipient hasn’t accepted a transfer, you’ll see it as pending. The person may have missed it in the messages. Send the recipient a reminder if you feel it has been too long since you send the payment and it is still pending.

