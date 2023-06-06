iOS 17 release date: When is the next update releasing for iPhones?

Apple announced iOS 17 at its WWDC event on June 5, 2023. The update brings a load of great features to iPhones, and one can argue several of them were previously seen on Android as well. However, if you’re wondering why iOS 17 hasn’t arrived on your iPhone yet, that’s because the update has been seeded to developers only, and not to regular users. So when is iOS 17 releasing? We’ll tell you the release date for iOS 17 and other details in this article.

When is the iOS 17 public beta being released?

Which devices are getting iOS 17?

When will iOS 17 be released?

iOS 17 has officially been announced by Apple on June 5, 2023, but the first public stable release will be coming later in the year. You can expect iOS 17 to be released to the public in September 2023, right when the iPhone 15 series launches.

If you cannot wait to try out iOS 17, there are betas that you can try out. But be warned, these releases are very buggy. They are meant to be a testing ground for app developers to test their apps on and try out the new APIs that Apple has added to the OS. As such, they are not intended to be used by average users, as features can and do break frequently.

When is the iOS 17 public beta being released? The first release of iOS 17 comes in the form of a Developer Beta which is rolled out to developers who opt into the Apple Developer Program. You need to pay $99 per year to join the Apple Developer Program, but you can access the betas for free by just visiting your account on the developer website, restarting your iPhone, and then locating the Beta updates option in Settings > General > Software Update.

In July 2023, Apple will be releasing the Public Beta for iOS 17. This release will be relatively better than the Developer Beta, but it will still be rough around the edges. We do not recommend you install the Public Beta if you need all functions of your iPhone to remain functional at all times.

Which devices are getting iOS 17? These are the devices that will be getting updated to iOS 17: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Apple has dropped support for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. Neither of these phones will be getting officially updated to iOS 17. If you are using either of these phones, it’s a great time for you to consider updating to a new iPhone, though do note that the upcoming iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port and is worth waiting for.

FAQs

How can I get iOS 17 early? You can get iOS 17 early by installing the Developer Beta or the Public Betas. We do not recommend that average users install these betas as they contain bugs. We highly recommend waiting for the stable public release if you need to use your iPhone every day.

How do I update to iOS 17? When the iOS 17 update is released for consumers in September 2023, you can update to iOS 17 by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

Is iOS 17 out? Apple has launched iOS 17 to developers, detailing all the new features and APIs that are coming to the iPhone. Consumers will be able to try out iOS 17 when it launches for the public in September 2023. Until then, you can try out the Developer Beta or the Public Betas to get a taste of the new update, though we do not recommend against doing so as the update is still buggy and needs polishing.

