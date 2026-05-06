RAM crisis bites again: This beefy Android handheld just got canceled

TL;DR AYN has told consumers that the Odin 3 Ultra handheld console has been canceled due to a supply shortage.

The company is offering a full refund or letting users switch to the 16GB/512GB Odin 3 Max model instead.

This is just the latest production issue for handheld consoles in the wake of the RAM crisis.

The RAM crisis has seriously affected handheld consoles, as several major brands have downgraded specs or announced price hikes. Now, one prominent manufacturer has canceled an Android handheld model altogether.

AYN has sent emails to people who ordered the Odin 3 Ultra handheld, telling them that the model has been canceled. The emails, shared on the OdinHandheld subreddit and AYN Discord group, confirm that this is due to a supply shortage. In saying so, some users who previously ordered the device have indeed received it. So this cancellation presumably affects people who ordered as part of later batches.

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“After extensive communication and confirmation with multiple suppliers, unfortunately, no viable alternative was available,” AYN notes in the email. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

The company is offering two options for affected users. Your first option is to switch to the Odin 3 Max model and receive a $20 discount. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage instead of the Ultra’s 24GB/1TB configuration. Alternatively, you can cancel your order and receive a full refund along with a $20 coupon for future use.

Nevertheless, many users are annoyed with the first option. The Odin 3 Max originally launched at $449 before receiving a price hike to $489 in March. Meanwhile, the Odin 3 Ultra originally had a promo price of $519 and a recommended price of $549. One Discord user reports that the discounted price for the Max model is apparently $469, but AYN hasn’t clarified whether it will refund the difference (if any) to people who choose the Max. Furthermore, some users also expected to buy the Odin 3 Max at $429 (inclusive of the $20 discount) instead of the $469 price.

This news also comes after AYN confirmed in December that Odin 3 Ultra orders were delayed to mid-January. So this isn’t the first time the Ultra model has received bad news. AYN isn’t the only handheld brand facing production woes due to the RAM crisis, either.

AYANEO previously announced that its KONKR Pocket Fit 8 Elite would only receive a limited production run due to supply issues. Additionally, pre-orders for the ultra-premium AYANEO Next 2 Windows handheld were temporarily suspended due to rising storage costs. Upstart brand MagicX has also decided to delay the release of its sub-$200 Two Dream Pro handheld as it waits for RAM prices to drop to a “more reasonable level.”

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