AYN Thor and Odin 3 price hikes confirmed: Here's how much you'll pay now

TL;DR AYN has announced earlier-than-planned price hikes for its Thor and Odin 3 gaming handhelds.

In some cases, consumers will pay $40 more for their preferred model and specification.

AYN noted that the hikes are due to higher RAM and storage prices, exchange rate volatility, and material costs.

Just a few days ago, there were murmurs from Android gaming handheld maker AYN that the ongoing memory crunch could lead to more price hikes. Unfortunately for prospective buyers, this has now been confirmed and brought forward a month.

In a Discord message on Friday, AYN revealed that consumers will now face price increases of up to $40 on some specifications for its Odin 3 and Thor handhelds, with the new prices taking effect on March 8 rather than in April as originally planned.

Notably, this is the second major price increase for AYN devices this year. The Thor saw a price hike ahead of its Batch 3 pre-order run in mid-January.

“Our DRAM and storage supplier has officially confirmed that starting with February orders, DRAM and storage costs are increasing,” AYN’s representative wrote in the Discord post.

“Based on the information we’ve received, memory pricing pressure is expected to continue for approximately the next year.”

The company also highlighted exchange rate volatility and the price increases for other materials as additional factors affecting the pricier handhelds.

AYN Thor and Odin 3: March 2026 prices Notably, all orders placed before the announcement will not be subject to price bumps. Additionally, some specifications won’t see increases at all — the Thor Lite will remain at $249 for prospective buyers. However, those interested in the other device tiers aren’t so lucky.

Find the detailed pricing increases below.

Old price New Price Change THOR

Old price

New Price

Change

Lite

Old price $249

New Price $249

Change $0

Base

Old price $309

New Price $319

Change $10

Pro

Old price $369

New Price $399

Change $30

Max

Old price $449

New Price $489

Change $40

ODIN 3

Old price

New Price

Change

Base

Old price $329

New Price $339

Change $10

Pro

Old price $399

New Price $439

Change $40

Max

Old price $449

New Price $489

Change $40

Ultra

Old price Out of stock

New Price

Change



AYN also confirmed that the latest batch of preorders for the Thor (Batch 4) and Odin 3 (Batch 5) are now open, but given the latest news, you might have to set aside a little more cash than you initially planned.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow