AYN Thor and Odin 3 price hikes confirmed: Here's how much you'll pay now

The Android gaming handheld segment continues to face component pricing pressure.
2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • AYN has announced earlier-than-planned price hikes for its Thor and Odin 3 gaming handhelds.
  • In some cases, consumers will pay $40 more for their preferred model and specification.
  • AYN noted that the hikes are due to higher RAM and storage prices, exchange rate volatility, and material costs.

Just a few days ago, there were murmurs from Android gaming handheld maker AYN that the ongoing memory crunch could lead to more price hikes. Unfortunately for prospective buyers, this has now been confirmed and brought forward a month.

In a Discord message on Friday, AYN revealed that consumers will now face price increases of up to $40 on some specifications for its Odin 3 and Thor handhelds, with the new prices taking effect on March 8 rather than in April as originally planned.

Notably, this is the second major price increase for AYN devices this year. The Thor saw a price hike ahead of its Batch 3 pre-order run in mid-January.

“Our DRAM and storage supplier has officially confirmed that starting with February orders, DRAM and storage costs are increasing,” AYN’s representative wrote in the Discord post.

“Based on the information we’ve received, memory pricing pressure is expected to continue for approximately the next year.”

The company also highlighted exchange rate volatility and the price increases for other materials as additional factors affecting the pricier handhelds.

AYN Thor and Odin 3: March 2026 prices

Notably, all orders placed before the announcement will not be subject to price bumps. Additionally, some specifications won’t see increases at all — the Thor Lite will remain at $249 for prospective buyers. However, those interested in the other device tiers aren’t so lucky.

Find the detailed pricing increases below.

Old priceNew PriceChange
THOR
Old price

New Price

Change

Lite
Old price
$249
New Price
$249
Change
$0
Base
Old price
$309
New Price
$319
Change
$10
Pro
Old price
$369
New Price
$399
Change
$30
Max
Old price
$449
New Price
$489
Change
$40
ODIN 3
Old price

New Price

Change

Base
Old price
$329
New Price
$339
Change
$10
Pro
Old price
$399
New Price
$439
Change
$40
Max
Old price
$449
New Price
$489
Change
$40
Ultra
Old price
Out of stock
New Price

Change

AYN also confirmed that the latest batch of preorders for the Thor (Batch 4) and Odin 3 (Batch 5) are now open, but given the latest news, you might have to set aside a little more cash than you initially planned.

