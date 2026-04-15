This upcoming sub-$200 handheld looks pretty sweet, but there's good and bad news

TL;DR MagicX has decided to delay the release of the MagicX Two Dream Pro handheld.

The company says it’s waiting for RAM prices to drop to a “more reasonable level” in order to avoid a price hike.

This news comes as several other handheld makers announced price hikes for their products.

MagicX confirmed earlier this year that it was working on two new handhelds, namely the Two Dream Light and Two Dream Pro. The company has already revealed key specs, and it’s now got some news if you’re looking forward to the Pro model.

MagicX revealed on Discord that there’s good and bad news for the Two Dream Pro device: Currently, the market price for RAM is exceptionally high. Instead of rushing the release and forcing a higher price tag on the device, we have decided to wait until RAM prices drop to a more reasonable level. Our ultimate goal is to deliver the Two Dream at the best possible price for our amazing supporters, and we won’t compromise on that!

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In other words, the company effectively had to choose between an earlier release at a higher price or a potentially lower price but a delayed release. Neither option is great, but I’m sure many enthusiasts would take the delayed release if there’s a good chance of a lower price. The manufacturer previously confirmed that the Two Dream Pro would have a “$1?5” price tag. However, I imagine that this sub-$200 price wouldn’t be tenable in light of the RAM crisis. It’s also unclear whether this delayed release affects the Two Dream Light.

Nevertheless, the two handhelds are looking like relatively capable releases for the price. MagicX previously confirmed that both devices would have a 4.5-inch 1080p display, Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers, and mic/rumble/gyro support. The sub-$100 Light model has an aging Helio G99 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The Pro variant ups the ante with a Dimensity 7300 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage

This news also comes after AYANEO announced price hikes for some handhelds last week due to skyrocketing RAM prices. Meanwhile, fellow manufacturer AYN confirmed last month that its Thor and Odin 3 handhelds would also receive price increases.

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