The first Snapdragon 8 Elite handheld has an unbelievably low price, but only if you act fast

TL;DR The AYN Odin 3 will start at $299 for the first 48 hours of the Indiegogo campaign.

Retail pricing starts at $349, with the 24+1TB version maxing out at $549.

The campaign launches on September 7 at 9:30 AM CST.

Right in time for the weekend, AYN has finally announced pricing on its upcoming Odin 3 handheld. A clear upgrade over the Odin 2, it’s the first handheld to officially feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite, and it’s significantly cheaper than expected.

Pricing for the Odin 3 starts at $299 for the base 8+128GB model, jumping up to $499 for the maxed-out 24+1TB model. However, there’s a catch. Those are the “Super Early Bird” prices, and they’re only valid for the first 48 hours of the Indiegogo campaign.

After the first 48 hours, prices jump by $20-$30 across the board. Retail prices add another $20-30, so these pre-orders offer a considerably larger discount than what AYN offered on the dual-screened Thor. Check out full pricing below.

The Odin 3 comes with an exclusive 6-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel, plus a design that’s a mix between the Odin 2 Portal and the Retroid Pocket 5. It’s quite a bit smaller and lighter than its predecessor, but maintains the beefy 8,000mAh battery.

But the big news here is the chipset. This is the first confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite handheld, and it’s set to really push Android gaming handhelds into a new era of performance. Driver support is limited for certain emulators, but there’s no denying that the 8 Elite is a massive leap in performance, even over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found on the Odin 2.

The Indiegogo page is now live, but pre-orders start on September 7 at 9:30 CST. All pre-orders will receive a free TPU case, but only buyers within the first 48 hours can take advantage of the massively discounted price. That said, there are always risks to being an early adopter for these devices, and it won’t start shipping until late November.

