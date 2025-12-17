Now even Android gaming handhelds are suffering due to RAM price increase

TL;DR Handheld maker AYN has confirmed that shipments of its Odin 3 Ultra handheld have been delayed.

The company attributed this delay to an increase in RAM pricing and as well as a temporary shortage.

Affected customers can choose the Odin 3 Max instead and get a refund for the price difference.

We’ve seen a major spike in RAM prices in recent weeks, and it’s expected that these price hikes could result in Android phones with less RAM than before. Now, a prominent Android handheld brand has announced that this saga is affecting their own new product.

AYN has announced on IndieGogo and Discord that shipments of the Odin 3 Ultra model, which features 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, have been delayed to mid-January 2026. The company cited the “skyrocketing” price of RAM and a temporary memory shortage.

AYN is offering two options for affected users. Customers can either keep this order and then wait until mid-January for the device to ship, or they can switch to the AYN Odin 3 Max and get a refund for the price difference. For what it’s worth, the Odin 3 Max has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a promotional price of $449. By contrast, the Ultra model had a promotional price of $519.

Otherwise, both variants are equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a cooling fan, a 6-inch 120Hz OLED screen, and an 8,000mAh battery with 60W charging speeds. The handheld also packs a memory card slot, a 3.5mm port, and video output. So you’re only losing out on RAM and storage by opting for the Max variant.

Nevertheless, this might not be the last time we hear about handheld makers running into trouble due to RAM issues. It certainly seems like smartphone makers will have to reduce the amount of RAM in budget devices in order to maintain price tags and/or profitability.

