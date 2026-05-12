Samsung's smart glasses could debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Samsung will announce its smart glasses at the next Unpacked event.

The show will reportedly be held in London on July 22.

It’s also expected that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 9 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Wide, and Flip 8.

Although Meta currently has a tight grip on the smart glasses market, it will soon be challenged by Samsung and other big name competitors. While Samsung revealed that it plans to launch the “Galaxy Glasses” in 2026, the company has yet to officially announce a date. However, a new report may have now revealed these details.

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According to a report from Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Glasses during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s reported that the company will hold its mid-year announcement show in London, England, on July 22.

Will 2026 be the year you buy your first pair of smart glasses? 273 votes Absolutely! There's finally a lot of good models to choose from! 26 % Maybe. I'm going to wait and see what things look like in another six months. 29 % Probably not. I think we're still a generation or two away from being great. 28 % Nah. These kind of wearables just aren't for me. 18 %

It’s believed the tech giant is working on multiple smart glasses models. Based on details provided by a Samsung executive a couple of months ago, at least one of these models will likely be a device without a built-in display. Today’s report suggests this will be the model that appears at the launch event.

Along with the smart glasses, the Galaxy Watch 9 series and Samsung’s foldables are also expected to be announced during the next Unpacked. As you may be aware, Samsung is expected to expand its foldable line this year with a Wide model. The report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

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