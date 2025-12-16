Google is adding granular Wi-Fi controls for shared Android devices

TL;DR Android is introducing new controls that allow users to stop sharing Wi-Fi network access across different user profiles on the same device.

A new “Share network” toggle in Wi-Fi settings will let you decide if other users can automatically access a specific network without re-entering the password.

Although currently in the Canary channel, this feature is expected to arrive in a future Android update, possibly the Android 16 QPR3 beta.

Android allows you to create different user profiles, each with its own apps, files, and settings, enabling multiple people to share a single device. Although this feature is available on many Android phones, it sees the most use on tablets, which are commonly shared among family members. While most data doesn’t carry over between profiles, Wi-Fi credentials do, so users don’t have to re-enter the password for a network the device has already joined.

This setup works well in most scenarios, but what if you don’t want every user on the device to access a specific Wi-Fi network? Currently, there is no way to choose which networks to share; once you connect, every other profile automatically gains access. Soon, however, Android will provide an option to disable Wi-Fi sharing between users on the same device.

The 2511 Android Canary release introduces two new options when connecting to a Wi-Fi network: “Share network” and “Allow users to edit network.” The former allows “other users on this device [to] access this network,” while the latter permits “other users [to] make changes to this network.” Both are enabled by default, but you can toggle them off in the “Advanced options” dropdown menu when connecting via Quick Settings or the Network details page (Settings > Network & Internet > Internet).

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

In Internet settings, shared Wi-Fi networks are marked with a multi-user icon, as shown above. Conversely, saved but unshared networks display a share button, which acts as a shortcut to the Wi-Fi sharing page. All other networks display either a lock symbol or no icon, depending on whether they are password-protected.

In my brief testing, the “share network” toggle works as intended. With it disabled, other users on my Pixel couldn’t connect to the network without entering the password. However, the “allow users to edit network” toggle doesn’t seem to work yet. Even with it enabled, other users still see a “you don’t have permission to change the Wi-Fi network” screen when attempting to open the network details page.

While this is a minor quality-of-life change that affects only a fraction of the user base, the sheer scale of the Android ecosystem means millions may find it welcome. This control may be particularly valuable for IT admins managing shared enterprise devices (think tablets in hospitals or retail), as it prevents employees from accidentally sharing secure network credentials or altering settings on a communal device.

Given that this feature has been active in the Canary channel since last month, we expect it to arrive in a future Android Beta, potentially the upcoming Android 16 QPR3 beta. Alongside these permissions, we’re also expecting Google to introduce a new 2.4/6GHz dual-band Wi-Fi hotspot option designed to maximize both speed and compatibility.

Thanks to NoTubeZone on X for the tip!

