Android is adding a new Wi-Fi hotspot option that maximizes speed and compatibility

Android makes it easy to set up a mobile hotspot that most devices can connect to, but the default settings won’t give you the best speeds. That’s because, by default, Android creates a hotspot using the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies, omitting the 6 GHz frequency supported by the newer Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 standards. This is understandable, as most devices can’t connect to 6 GHz Wi-Fi networks anyway. In some regions, namely the U.S., regulations also previously prohibited smartphones from creating 6 GHz Wi-Fi hotspots.

Thankfully, things are changing. Many devices now support 6 GHz Wi-Fi, and recent regulatory changes have opened up the use of this frequency for mobile hotspots in the U.S. As a result, Google recently pushed out an update to Pixel phones that unlocked the 6 GHz frequency for Wi-Fi hotspots. Pixel users can now create a 6 GHz Wi-Fi hotspot by going to Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering > Wi-Fi hotspot > Speed & compatibility and selecting the “6 GHz” option under “Preferred frequency.”

While the 6 GHz band can deliver faster speeds than the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands thanks to wider channels, it suffers from shorter range because the higher frequency waves are more easily blocked by objects. Furthermore, many legacy devices lack support for 6 GHz Wi-Fi entirely, preventing them from even connecting to the hotspot. Thus, by enabling the “6 GHz” option, Pixel users have to accept a few trade-offs.

Google’s solution to this conundrum is a new Wi-Fi hotspot option that offers the best of both worlds, combining the 2.4 GHz band’s broad compatibility with the 6 GHz band’s superior throughput. In the latest Android Canary release, Google has added a “2.4 and 6 GHz” option to the ‘Speed & compatibility’ settings page. This new dual-band mode promises the “fastest speeds” of the standalone 6 GHz option while maintaining compatibility with legacy devices via the 2.4 GHz band — bridging the gap between the default 2.4/5 GHz and the restrictive 6 GHz-only options.

Here are the available Wi-Fi hotspot options in the latest Canary update: 2.4 and 5 GHz Fast speeds. This dual-band hotspot is compatible with most devices.

6 GHz Fastest speeds. Compatible with few devices.

2.4 and 6 GHz (NEW) Fastest speeds. This dual-band hotspot is compatible with most devices.



Since this option is live in the latest Canary build, it should make its way to the Beta track soon. We will likely see it land in an upcoming beta for the Android 16 QPR3 release. Once this feature rolls out more widely, we’ll be sure to let you know.

