Google's November Android Canary release is out now for the testing elite

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year Google started a public Android Canary program for testing its very latest code changes.

Releases have been arriving monthly for registered testers, and November’s build lands today.

Canary firmware is available for Pixel 6 and newer handsets.

Another month, another set of Pixel updates, right? This week’s been keeping us busy with not just the November Pixel Drop for our daily drivers, but also Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 for phones we like to keep on Google’s testing track. But even that’s not the way to get an early look at the very, very latest Android changes — and for that, we’re turning to the newest Android Canary.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We spot Google sharing the heads-up over on Reddit’s Android Beta sub, announcing that Android Canary 2511 arrives today for testers. This is build ZP11.251031.009, and is available for Pixel 6 and newer handsets, both generations of the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet.

So far Google hasn’t shared any details about noteworthy feature additions, UI changes, or bugfixes in this release — but discovering them for ourselves is half the fun! We’re already installing and getting ready to take a look, and will be posting our finds as soon as we spot any.

If you’re already a participant in the Android Canary program, you probably know by now that you don’t have to do anything special — just wait for your phone to alert you that this new release is ready to install. If you haven’t yet walked the path of Android Canary, but think you’re ready to do so, you can head on over to Google’s Android Flash Tool and get started — just be very aware that Canary builds don’t promise stability. But if that sounds like the kind of software you like to run, well, welcome to the party!

Follow