Spotted the new Android Developer Verifier app? Read this before you uninstall it

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are noticing a new “Android Developer Verifier” app (com.google.android.verifier) silently installed on their Android phones to prepare for upcoming sideloading restrictions.

The app checks if sideloaded apps belong to legally verified developer profiles. It is part of Google’s upcoming sideloading restrictions that include a 24-hour wait and a phone reboot to disrupt high-pressure social engineering scams.

The app is currently dormant for most users, as the rollout begins in select regions on September 30. Power users can still bypass the 24-hour wait period entirely by installing apps via ADB.

If you’ve checked the installed apps on your Android phone recently, you might have freaked out after spotting a new “Android Developer Verifier” app silently installed on your phone. You won’t be alone either, as we’ve seen numerous reports from users over the past week, many of whom have rushed to uninstall the app. While you can uninstall the app without throwing your phone into a bootloop, you should take a step back and assess what the app is, what it is trying to do with respect to sideloading on Android, and what your options are to deal with it.

What is “Android Developer Verifier,” and why is it on my phone?

As the name suggests, Android Developer Verifier (package name: com.google.android.verifier) is a Google system service that verifies whether an app being sideloaded/installed is associated with a “verified developer account.” This app forms one of the central pillars of Google’s upcoming sideloading restrictions on Android.

Android’s upcoming sideloading restrictions are meant to protect average users, who are often targeted through social engineering and panic-inducing phone calls about legal trouble or a family emergency, to walk victims through disabling protections and installing malicious apps. Android’s existing warnings are insufficient and easy to ignore in high-pressure situations, so the upcoming restrictions are designed to break this cycle that scammers exploit.

But what is a verified developer account, you ask? This is an Android developer account/profile that has completed Google’s legal identity and background checks. This seemingly allows Google to ensure that every app published on certified Android devices can be traced back to a legally accountable individual or business. While this doesn’t automatically make an app “safe,” tying an app to a known developer will help reduce the number of bad actors that are exploiting the Android platform.

Android Developer Verifier has been present as a stub APK since Android 16 QPR2, so information on it has been available since October 2025. When Google shared the timeline for Android’s sideloading changes, Google mentioned that a “new system service” will begin rolling out in June to check if an app is registered to a verified developer, “later this year,” very likely referring to the Android Developer Verifier app that users are now seeing on their devices.

I can spot the Android Developer Verifier app on my Pixel 9 Pro XL running Android 17 stable, and on my Galaxy S26 Ultra running One UI 9 beta 4 (based on Android 17), but not yet on my Xiaomi 17 Ultra running Hyper OS 3 based on Android 16.

This app is automatically installed and updated through Google System Updates, so there’s no way to opt out of its installation. But should you be trying to avoid the Android Developer Verifier app in the first place?

Should you disable or uninstall Android Developer Verifier? While Android Developer Verifier is silently installed and updated on your phone, it doesn’t do anything yet.

Google’s sideloading restriction timeline notes that app registration requirements will begin for users in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand from September 30 onwards. Developer verification will expand globally in 2027 and beyond, so if you’re not part of the first wave, you have at least a few months before you feel any effects of this app on your phone at all.

It’s not immediately clear whether uninstalling the Android Developer Verifier app will prevent it from being reinstalled on your phone in the future or prevent your phone from enforcing developer verification — Google must have considered the possibility that scammers would immediately target this app and must have put safeguards in place. The sideloading restrictions aren’t live yet either, so you can’t test the effectiveness of any workarounds.

For users in the first wave, the situation isn’t dire. Yes, this will make sideloading Android apps cumbersome. However, in my opinion, playing a cat-and-mouse game with Google right now is more cumbersome than simply following the new sideloading flow when it rolls out.

The new sideloading flow requires users to enable Developer mode, confirm that they are not being coerced, restart their phone, wait 24 hours (as a mandatory, one-time protective waiting period), reauthenticate with their biometrics or PIN, and then install the app APK. These steps directly change the dynamics of how effectively social engineering scams can target average users — requiring a restart cuts off scammers watching or guiding victims through malware installation, and the 24-hour wait cuts off the fake urgency.

Google

The number of steps sounds a lot, but the workarounds currently floating around (involving a myriad combination of Magisk modules, Shizuku apps, Morphe patches, and others) will have you run through as many steps (if not more) to bypass this one-time requirement. Keep in mind that if you don’t want to wait 24 hours, you can simply enable Developer mode and sideload the app via ADB, since ADB installations are exempt from sideloading restrictions.

Sideloading apps over ADB is exempt from upcoming restrictions and will not require the 24-hour wait period.

While power users will undoubtedly be inconvenienced, exemptions through ADB, the one-time 24-hour waiting period, and even custom ROMs like Lineage OS (which will not adopt Google’s Developer Verifier systems) do seem tolerable compromises in the interest of the broader Android ecosystem.

Once Android's sideloading restrictions go live, will you look for workarounds to bypass the verification flow? 0 votes Yes, I'll use whatever tools (Magisk, Shizuku, etc.) it takes. NaN % No, I will just use ADB commands to sideload apps. NaN % No, I'll just follow Google's new sideloading flow and wait 24 hours. NaN % I don't sideload enough apps for it to matter to me. NaN %

One can argue that Google’s increasing control over Android is a slippery slope, and that Google may one day ban sideloading on Android altogether — but such sweeping statements are highly unlikely to come to pass, especially given that regulation is forcing Android to be more open than ever before.

For now, I would advise letting the Android Developer Verifier remain on your phone. Once the sideloading restrictions roll out, we can reassess their impact and the workarounds. Uninstalling Android Developer Verifier, removing its updates, or disabling it right now is premature and does nothing, and you’re better off using that energy to spread the word about the Keep Android Open petition instead.

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