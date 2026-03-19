Here's how power users can instantly bypass Android's 24-hour sideloading delay

TL;DR New restrictions will add friction to the process of sideloading some apps on Android beginning in August.

Users will have to wait 24 hours between enabling sideloading and actually being able to sideload apps from unverified developers.

Sideloading apps over ADB will work the same as it has, with no waiting period involved.

Google detailed its new workflow for sideloading Android apps today. Aimed at increasing security, the new process involves a mandatory 24-hour waiting period between confirming that you want to sideload apps and actually being able to do it. That change hasn’t sat well with many enthusiasts — but we’ve just learned that there’s a workaround.

Googler and Android Authority alum Mishaal Rahman has confirmed on Reddit that “there are no changes to how ADB works” — sideloading apps over Android Debug Bridge will not require waiting 24 hours the same way using the new “advanced flow” does.

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Starting later this year, sideloading apps from unverified developers without using ADB will come with a lot more friction. There’ll be a one-time, multi-step process meant to protect less savvy users from scammers who may try to pressure victims into sideloading malicious APKs: you have to enable developer options, interact with a dialog that asks whether you’re being coached, restart your device, and wait 24 hours before you’re able to sideload.

That’s all well and good for protecting low-information users from scammers trying to steal their banking credentials, but for folks who know the risks, it’s an inconvenience. Thankfully, installing apps over ADB will apparently work the same way it always has. It’s a little more work and still requires enabling developer options on your phone, but it could get you out of a jam if you can’t or don’t want to wait a day to install an APK. Just be sure you know what you’re installing.

The new advanced flow for installing apps from unverified developers will take effect this August, ahead of developer registration and verification becoming mandatory beginning as early as September in some markets.

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