Android's sideloading changes are getting closer as Google shares new timeline

TL;DR Google has shared new timelines for Android developer verification, with user-facing protections starting in select countries on

September 30, 2026.

September 30, 2026. Most users won’t notice any immediate changes, but installing apps from unverified developers will soon require Android’s new advanced sideloading flow or ADB.

The rollout starts in four countries this year before expanding globally to certified Android devices in 2027.

Google has shared more details about its upcoming Android developer verification system that aims to make sideloading apps on Android devices safer. The company has now revealed exactly when users will start seeing the effects of the initiative. While most Android owners won’t notice any immediate changes, the announcement gives us a clear picture of how Google plans to tighten app security without completely eliminating sideloading.

If you’ve been following Google’s recent Android security announcements, this is all part of the same effort. Earlier this year, the company revealed a new advanced flow for sideloading apps from unverified developers that includes a mandatory 24-hour lock and multiple steps during installation.

The idea is to let Android users know who is behind an app before installing it.

According to Google, millions of apps have already been registered since developer verification in March, covering nearly all installs from Google Play and a large majority of installs outside the Play Store. The company says this will help stop malicious developers from repeatedly distributing harmful apps while hiding behind anonymous accounts.

Timeline for Android’s sideloading changes

Google

For most users, nothing changes right away, but this is how things will unfold:

Starting this month, Google is rolling out a new system service to Android devices that will eventually verify whether an app comes from a registered developer. You may see it appear on your phone automatically through Google System Updates, but it won’t actively affect app installs just yet.

On September 30, 2026, app registration requirements will begin for users in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. The initial rollout will cover apps distributed through several major app stores, including Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, HONOR App Market, OPPO App Market, vivo V-Appstore, and Palm Store.

Google continues to stress that sideloading isn’t going away. Power users will still be able to install apps from any source they choose. The difference is that unregistered apps will require extra steps, while apps from verified developers should continue to install normally.

For hobbyists and students, the company will launch a new limited-distribution developer account in August that allows apps to be shared with up to 20 devices without requiring a government-issued ID or developer fee.

The rollout of the new sideloading rules will remain limited through the rest of 2026, giving Google time to gather feedback from users, developers, and app store partners. The company plans to expand the verification requirement globally across certified Android devices in 2027.

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