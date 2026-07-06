There's one group of Android users Google's new sideloading rules won't affect

TL;DR LineageOS says Google’s new developer verification system will not affect devices running its custom ROM.

The project warns that users on certified stock Android devices will be subject to Google’s new app verification and advanced sideloading flow.

LineageOS has signed the “Keep Android Open” petition and says it will not adopt Google’s verification service, even if it eventually moves into Play Services.

As Google gets ready to roll out Android Developer Verification later this year, the team behind LineageOS wants to reassure its users. The platform has announced that the new system won’t affect devices running LineageOS.

In a new blog post, the custom ROM project explains that Google’s upcoming verification rules only apply to certified Android devices, i.e., those that ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS), including the Play Store and Play Services. Since LineageOS doesn’t include GMS or undergo Google’s certification process, it isn’t required to implement the new verification system.

For users on stock Android, however, the story is different.

Google recently confirmed that starting September 30, 2026, Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand will require apps to be registered to a verified developer, regardless of whether they’re downloaded from the Play Store, a third-party app store, or installed as an APK. The protections will expand globally in 2027.

Apps from unverified developers won’t be blocked outright, but users will need to install them using Google’s new advanced sideloading flow or Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

LineageOS says none of this applies to its ROM because the verification system is delivered as a separate Google component that it doesn’t ship. Even if users install Google apps separately through a GApps package, the project says it isn’t aware of any package that plans to enable the feature, since doing so would only make sideloading more restrictive.

The team does acknowledge that Google could eventually move the verification functionality into Play Services. If that happens, LineageOS says it would simply disable the feature, much like it already does with certain Play Services-based update mechanisms.

Beyond the technical details, LineageOS also addressed the wider debate surrounding Google’s new verification system. While it says Google’s stated goal of reducing malware is reasonable, it also notes concerns from groups like F-Droid, the EFF, and the Keep Android Open campaign that the changes could give Google greater control over Android app distribution.

The project says it has signed the Keep Android Open petition alongside several other open-source organizations.

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