5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news (Feb 19 to 25, 2024)

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week saw two new apps worth highlighting, as well as three great games.

Healthsteps Price: Free with in-app purchases

Healthsteps isn’t your typical health and fitness app. While the core of the experience is all about engaging in healthy activities lie watching and exercising what sets this one apart is that is also doubles as a dating platform.

From what I can see it can match you up with people that are compatible with your goals in life and share your same interests in terms of fitness as well. I’m happily married so I can’t say much about how well this app works but if it sounds like you’re cup of tea then you might want to give it a look.

Rainbow Six: Smol Price: Free with Netflix

Rainbox Six is now on mobile, but definitely not as you know it. Rainbox Six: Smol plays exactly like traditional entries in the series, albeit with a much more cartoony style. There are still tactical special force missions, rescuing hostages, and breaching doors you love as well.

In my time playing it I noticed the game was easier than your typical shooter but given its mobile nature that’s not too surprising. The good news is it gets a bit more challenging as you get further into the game. The only major catch here is that this Android game requires an active Netflix subscription to play.

Shovel Pirate Price: Free with in-app purchases

Shovel Pirate is a puzzle platformer game that gives me serious old-school Kirby vibes when it comes to the art style. There’s very little in the way of a major story here, but nor does the game need one.

Overall, this game is a blast to play, though it’s pretty short. There are also two different endings you can achieve, one good and one not so much.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe Price: Free with in-app purchase

The Invincible series has been around for over twenty years now, and yet, until recently, it had never received a mobile game adaptation, despite its large fan base. The new mobile game, developed by Ubisoft, feels somewhat like a cash grab, featuring familiar gacha-like gameplay with plenty of quick battles, an easy leveling-up system, and more. However, if you enjoy these types of games and are a fan of the series, it might be worth trying.

In my limited time playing it, I found the game enjoyable enough, with good graphics and mechanics that are easy to learn. I did find much of the action repetitive, but on the plus side, the game was very stable, and I didn’t notice any major bugs. In conclusion, this game might not live up to the legacy of the series it’s named after, but it’s better than nothing and could still serve as a fun diversion. It’s also free to play, though, as you might expect, there are in-app purchases.

Nascar Manager Price: Free with in-app purchases

Nascar Manager puts you in charge as Crew Chief during the Nascar Sprint Cup Series. You can manage your team, win races to get rewards, and much more. If you’re a fan of both management strategy games and racing games, this blend could be right up your alley.

During my time playing it I found the graphics were excellent and the gameplay wasn’t bad, though in-app purchases, watching videos to earn coins, and other parts of the experience were much less appealing to me. Personally I’d rather pay a premium for a game like this and do away with ads and paid add-ons, but that’s just me. Still, it’s free so it’s at least worth giving a shot.

