Snapchat could let you send 'Tiny Snaps' while typing (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Snapchat is working on a Tiny Snaps feature, according to an Android Authority teardown.

It looks like the feature will let you record a small Snap while typing a message.

Snapchat remains a popular app for younger smartphone users, with the company recently announcing that it has 800 million monthly active users. The company is predictably working to add more features to the app, and we’ve now uncovered the existence of a so-called Tiny Snaps feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The beta version of Snapchat (version 12.75.0.34) contains several strings referencing a feature called Tiny Snaps. Check out the strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="plus_subscribe_card_tiny_snaps_subtitle">Send bite sized Snaps alongside your Chats.</string> <string name="plus_subscribe_card_tiny_snaps_title">Tiny Snaps</string> <string name="plus_tiny_snaps_alert_description">Tap on the camera icon after you begin typing to take a Tiny Snap.</string>

We’re not 100% sure what Tiny Snaps are, but the strings note that these are “bite-sized Snaps” that are sent while chatting to someone on the platform.

The third string also mentions tapping the camera icon after you start typing, suggesting that the Snap will be recorded while you type. It’s unclear if the Tiny Snap is sent when you send the message.

In other words, it seems like Tiny Snaps are meant to capture your reaction as you type a message. We’re guessing that the app might let you record via the rear camera too, but this is just speculation.

