Say goodbye to the Google Pay app, it's being shut down later this year

If you’re one of the many folks in the US still using Google Pay instead of Google Wallet , we have some bad news. Google is sunsetting the Pay app for users in the US and directing them to Wallet.

Today, Google announced it will simplify its payment apps in the US. To do so, it will end the Google Pay app on June 4, 2024. Instead of Google Pay, the company recommends switching over to Google Wallet, which has similar features.

The Mountain View-based firm lists three changes users should be aware of before the deadline. This includes:

Managing your balance: Users will be able to continue viewing their balance and transferring funds to their bank account after June 4 by going to the Google Pay website.

Offers and deals: Those looking for deals will need to use an alternative option, like the shop deals feature on Search.

Peer-to-peer payments: Users won't be able to send, request, or receive money through the US version of the app after the deadline.

Google does point out that nothing will change for those in India and Singapore, which both still use the Pay app. The company adds that it will “continue to build for the unique needs in those countries.”