Google Play Store tests AI feature that cuts through app description fluff

TL;DR Google appears to be testing a new AI-powered feature in the Play Store called “App Highlights.”

The feature briefly summarizes the key points of an app that you can view at a glance.

App Highlights is only available to selected users.

As Google continues to find ways to put AI into everything it does, it’s a little surprising we haven’t seen more AI features in the Play Store. But that could soon change as Google appears to be testing a new AI-powered summary feature in the marketplace.

According to Android expert AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter), Google is in the midst of testing an AI feature called “App Highlights.” It appears the purpose of App Highlights is to highlight key aspects of an app to provide a quick summary of what it is about.

Since this feature is being tested in a server-side rollout, only select users are being given access to it. If you’re one of the users who was selected, you’ll see the feature on the details page of whatever app you tap on, right below the install button.

Google Play Store testing AI based App Highlights features #Ai #Android pic.twitter.com/77RuyT41Mi This new addition – App Highlights using AI provides users the highlights of the app on the details page. This is similar to the AI based FAQ’s feature which I shared about back in January. #Google — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) February 19, 2024

Earlier this year, Google tested a similar AI-powered FAQ section in the Play Store. However, that FAQ feature was located near the bottom of the details page and offered lengthy descriptions.

It’s clear that Google believes it can use AI to give you the information you need before downloading an app. We’ll have to wait and see if Google decides to make either of these AI tools available to everyone.

