Here's how AI message summaries will work on Android Auto

TL;DR Google has detailed how the new Assistant AI summaries feature will work on Android Auto.

Assistant will use AI to summarize group chats and individual texts with over 40 words.

The feature won’t be available for all devices, regions, countries, and languages.

Google announced Assistant AI summaries for Android Auto alongside the launch of the Galaxy s24 series. The feature utilizes Google Assistant to automatically summarize long messages or group chats while you’re driving without having to reach for your phone.

In a support document, Google has now detailed exactly how to use Google Assistant to summarize messages on Android Auto. Before jumping in, Google notes the feature won’t be available for all devices, regions, countries, and languages.

“Artificial intelligence generates your message summaries, so there could be mistakes. You can turn this off any time in Android Auto settings,” Google notes. It further informs that “Assistant doesn’t log messages or summaries, and the interactions aren’t used to train the Large Language Model (LLM).”

Additionally, the document says that messages over 40 words meet the requirement for AI-generated summaries. If there’s only one long message or multiple messages from the same sender or group, the messages are summarized automatically when you tap Play Aloud.

Otherwise, Assistant will read the message without summarization. If there are multiple conversations from different senders or apps, Assistant will read them individually.

How to opt-in for Android Auto Assistant summaries The first time a user receives such a message, Assistant will play a request for approval to summarize. Users will need to consent by saying “yes” to play out the summary. Users can also manually opt-in for Assistant summaries on Android Auto by going into Android Auto Settings > Notifications > Play AI message summaries.

If Assistant’s request to play out the summarized message is denied, the feature will automatically get disabled, and users will have to reactivate it in the settings on the phone and Android Auto.

