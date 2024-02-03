5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Unfortunately, we have no new apps to highlight this week, though there are five new games worth taking a closer look at.

One Punch Man World

Price: Free with in-app purchases The latest game based on the One Punch Man anime is here, letting you follow the journey of Saitama and his quest to defeat evil bosses including the Subterranean King, Mosquito Girl, and others. I’ll be upfront and say I’m not a follower of One Punch Man so this game probably isn’t for me but I still felt it was a fun enough experience in my limited play-through. While the action and combat are quite good, it’s far from perfect with less-than-great English subtitles, some broken animations in cutscenes, and a few other bugs.

This one is free to play, so if you’re a fan of the anime it’s worth at least giving this one a quick look.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice Price: Free with in-app purchases

Frostpunk is one of my favorite city builders thanks to great gameplay and its unique alternate reality, set in a massive ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution. Now the experience finally comes to mobile through Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice. While not a direct port, the game largely has the same great story and setting, just with some changes to the mechanics that make it a better mobile experience.

There are also whole new elements not seen in the PC version including weather stations, an animal shelter, and brand new expeditions. Unlike the original Frostpunk, the mobile version ditches the premium model in favor of a free-to-play dynamic that works well enough, though I prefer to pay for the whole experience up front.

Yes, Your Grace Price: Free to try, $4.99 to buy

Your Grace is an indie darling with unique paper doll-like graphics and a unique storyline that puts you in charge of a royal family. Not only do you have to handle family issues but larger kingdom problems as well. While I’ve played this game extensively on the PC in the past, the Android version is a faithful port based on my limited experience and I didn’t run into any notable bugs or issues.

The game is free to try but after the initial free mission, you’ll have to unlock the full experience for $4.99 (or just $3.99 during the game’s first week).

Rumble Racing Star Price: Free with in-app purchases

This fun little racer immediately gives Mario Kart vibes with a colorful cast of unique characters, fun items that can be used to win the race, and much more. While it’s a fast-paced goofy racer it isn’t an exact clone of the Mario formula as it adds its own special customizations for its mowers and much more.

I didn’t play for more than about 20 minutes but it was enough to draw me and I’ve since downloaded it on my kid’s gaming tablet as this seems to be perfectly suited for my kiddos.

Electrify America Price: Free with in-app purchases

Own an electric car and are looking for a reliable way to find charging stations on the go? That’s where this app comes in, helping you find DC fast charging solutions for your electric vehicle. The app is free to download but does require you to pay for access to certain stations directly through the app.

While I did play around with the interface a bit, keep in mind I still have gas-powered vehicles so I couldn’t test how well the experience works but did find there are several charging stations not too far from my area, which is impressive as I live in the woods of Missouri.

