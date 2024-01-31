Google Photos set to get a new 'My Week' feature (APK teardown)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Strings of code in the latest version of Google Photos suggest a “My Week” feature may be coming.

My Week appears to let users share highlights of their week with invitees.

Users will be able to pick what photos are included in the highlights.

Have you ever wished you could automatically share the best moments of your week with your family and friends? An APK teardown of the Google Photos app suggests the firm may be working on a feature to automatically share those weekly highlights.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

If you use the Google Photos app, you may be aware of the Memories feature that organizes your photos and videos into a timeline of moments. These moments can be customized and shared with other people of your choosing. And it appears Google may be adding a new way to share these moments.

After an APK teardown of the latest version of the app, we see strings of code that reference a “My Week” feature. You can see the strings of code down below.

<string name=”photos_memories_my_week_create_description”>Keep loved ones close with a photo journal of life’s little and big highlights</string>

<string name=”photos_memories_my_week_create_header”>Tell the story of your week with My Week</string>

<string name=”photos_memories_my_week_create_setup_button”>Set up My Week</string>

<string name=”photos_memories_my_week_picker_description”>Invitees will get a memory in the Google Photos app to see each week with photos you pick.</string>

Based on the strings, we assume this is a feature meant to keep invitees up-to-date with your life by automatically sending memories to them on a weekly basis. Thankfully, it seems users would also be able to choose what is sent to invitees. We could see this feature being useful to anyone who wants to keep their parents or grandparents in the know.

As with any APK teardown, there’s no guarantee that this feature will be made public. It just shows that Google is working on the feature.

