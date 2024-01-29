Here's when you can expect Assistant with Bard to arrive on your Pixel phones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A demo of Assistant with Bard has appeared in the Pixel Tips app.

The feature could become available in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

It might be restricted to Tensor-powered Pixel phones.

Google announced Assistant with Bard back in October and opened it up to early testers. The digital assistant spruced up with Google’s conversational AI smarts has now popped up inside the Pixel Tips app, revealing its possible rollout timeline and a list of devices it will be available on.

Spotted by X user Nail_Sadykov, Google’s demo of Assistant With Bard gives us another look at how the feature will work once it goes live. We previously saw what Assistant With Bard will look like, complete with its UI, functions, and settings, thanks to a leak by Dylan Roussel. The official demo in the Pixel Tips app displays the same screens we saw before, confirming that the previous leak was accurate.

Here is official Google’s demo-video of Assistant with Bard for Pixel Tips app pic.twitter.com/XsDYIDROHV So maybe we will see it in the next Pixel Feature Drop ? https://t.co/oPr7uEzx8R — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) January 28, 2024

Mishaal Rahman further noted that the Assistant with Bard’s demo in the Pixel Tips app also suggests it could be a part of the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. That means you probably don’t have to wait long to experience it.

It also appears that the new AI helper will be restricted to Tensor-powered Pixel phones, meaning Pixel 6 and above devices. Curiously, Rahman notes that the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the rumored Pixel Fold 2 appear on the denylist for the Assistant with Bard tip. That said, Rahman notes this is early information and could be incorrect. It would be weird for Google to roll out Assistant with Bard on all modern Tensor-powered Pixels and leave out the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

