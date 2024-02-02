Circle to Search may come to more Android phones in October, Samsung confirms

TL;DR Samsung says Circle to Search will stay exclusive to Google and Samsung devices for most of the year.

It’s possible the feature could find its way to other Android handsets sometime after October 5, 2024.

However, Samsung states, “there are no active developments underway” to bring it to other brands.

Now that Circle to Search has rolled out, Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 owners can search to their heart’s content without having to leave the apps they’re using. As with most features Google releases, it’s expected to trickle down to other Android devices eventually, but you may be wondering when that will be. It looks like you might have to wait for a while, as it will be an exclusive for most of the year.

In a press release, Samsung discussed how the Galaxy S24 series has broken sales records in the Netherlands. Pre-orders for the new flagship have reportedly jumped up by an impressive 50% in the region. The firm mentions that one of the things that make the Galaxy S24 series unique is the currently exclusive Circle to Search feature.

However, Samsung adds that it may become available on other Android handsets sometime after October. Before you get your hopes up too high, the company also claims “there are no active developments underway” to bring Circle to Search to more brands.

Circle to Search’s main attraction isn’t necessarily its function; it’s more about the level of convenience it brings. Just know that if the feature doesn’t come to your phone, most of its functions already exist with Google Lens.

