Samsung update brings Google's Quick Share, but only kind of

The update adds support for Google’s Nearby Share.

Sharing with Nearby Share-enabled devices via Samsung’s Quick Share app doesn’t work yet.

Every day, we’re getting that much closer to the moment when Samsung’s Quick Share and Google’s Nearby Share merge into a single file-sharing feature called Quick Share. It appears Samsung may have just taken the next step towards that future, or it may be more accurate to call it a half step.

According to Mishaal Rahman on Telegram, Samsung is in the process of rolling out an update to its Quick Share app. The update, which is being sent out to older Galaxy devices, reportedly brings Nearby Share support to Samsung’s solution. This version of the app already comes preloaded on the Galaxy S24 series.

Although the latest version of Quick Share on Samsung devices now has Nearby Share support, it appears the protocol isn’t active yet. Rahman says that despite what the changelog says, users who have received the update are reporting that Nearby Share-enabled devices aren’t working with Quick Share at the moment.

Additionally, Nearby Share can reportedly still be found in the share sheet. But this option should go away on Samsung devices once the update is widespread and the Nearby Share functionality in Quick Share is active. Rahman also adds that the limit per file upload has been increased from 3GB to 5GB when creating QR codes and using share to contacts.

Yesterday, Samsung also updated its Quick Share on Windows app. However, it appeared Samsung only updated the logo and changed nothing else. It is unclear if Samsung plans to also give the PC app Nearby Share support as well.

