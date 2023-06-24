5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Super Cat Idle Price: Free to play

Super Cat Idle is an interesting release this week. Mechanically speaking, it’s an action RPG with some idle game elements. You have various weapons and currencies to upgrade and collect, respectively. The game also features colorfully frenetic sequences that are genuinely fun to play. It’s not all that original, but it’s fun. What makes it interesting is that the game had a pre-launch event where it gave a small set of players an ungodly huge boost. Those boosts were removed on launch day, resulting in a player base that literally can’t catch the top of the leaderboard. That’s not a great look, and we hope the developers fix it eventually.

Aerodocs Price: Free / $3.49-$11.99

Aerodocs is a document organizer app. It helps you organize your various documents for easy recall whenever you need it. Some features include a search where you can find documents quickly, an encrypted vault where you can store more sensitive stuff, and a built-in document scanner so you can scan physical documents. There are a host of other features as well, ranging from note-taking to 2FA for security. It’s relatively new, so there are likely to be bugs, but this is honestly a pretty decent idea, especially if you use a lot of documents.

The Witch’s Knight Price: Free to play

The Witch’s Knight is a 2D, open-world RPG. The player’s character runs around the world while defeating bad guys, finding loot, and defeating bosses. You level up your character to do more stuff quickly, and that’s the primary gameplay loop. Like many new games these days, this one has an idle component, and it’s during combat. Your character does most of their own attacking on their own. Thus, other than managing your character, you aren’t doing much else. It’s not bad, but it’s not amazing either. It’s just a decently fun little game.

Pixel Search Price: Free

Pixel Search is an on-phone search that helps you find basically anything on your phone. You simply open the app, search for something, and it’ll appear in the search results. That includes apps, shortcuts, contacts, files, and even web suggestions if it can’t find anything else. You also get Material You theming, a widget, and a relatively clean UI that is pretty easy to use. We don’t have any issues with this app. It worked well in our testing. However, we also realize the market for something like this a little small.

Daisho: Survival of a Samurai Price: Free to play

Daisho: Survival of Samurai is an action RPG with some pretty nice design choices. It’s an open-world game, so you can explore it as you please. Additionally, you get crafting, city building, and manual attack controls unlike many idle games coming out these days. It’s similar in general mechanical scope to zombie survival games, but the game puts you in feudal Japan instead. It takes some liberties with the factual accuracy of the era, but the game is otherwise pretty good.

