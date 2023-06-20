Spotify to introduce new 'Supremium' tier plan that will include Hi-Fi audio

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify will debut a new subscription plan later this year.

The new subscription tier will be more expensive than the current premium tier.

One of the perks of the new plan will be high-fidelity audio.

Spotify Premium is the highest subscription tier available on the streaming service. It offers plenty of benefits like music downloads, offline listening, and no advertisements. But that will eventually change as Spotify plans to introduce a new, more expensive tier.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the streaming company will debut a new subscription plan later this year. Reportedly, the new tier is known as “Supremium” internally. This new plan will replace the Premium plan as the most expensive tier available.

At the moment, there aren’t many details on what would be included to justify creating a new plan. However, we do know that one of the perks will be high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio.

Spotify initially announced an intention to bring Hi-Fi audio to its platform back in 2021. However, those plans fell by the wayside as the feature was delayed for unknown reasons. But it looks like Spotify is finally going back to that well.

In addition to adding a new plan, it appears Premium plans will see a few extended benefits. It’s reported that users on the Premium subscription will get more excess to audiobooks. This will be done by giving those members more free listening hours or titles.

The current Premium subscription costs $10 for individuals and $16 for families. It’s also unknown what price Spotify will settle on for their Supremium plan.

