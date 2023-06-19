The spot where YouTube TV gives you a break from ads is now getting ads

TL;DR Google appears to be testing a new way to show YouTube TV ads.

Ads are appearing during the previously ad-free “Zen” moments.

It is likely Google is just testing this for now, as only select users see the advertisements.

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you likely have seen a “Zen” moment at some point. These are peaceful video clips that play in a spot where you’d usually be seeing an advertisement if you were watching that particular program on traditional cable. It’s a nice break from the deluge of ads you’ll usually get during a show.

However, it appears Google is trying to make these ad-free moments a new place to put YouTube TV ads. According to users on Reddit, some people are seeing text-based ads overlayed on top of the Zen video clips. In the image above, shared by a Redditor, you can see the logo for Progressive on top of the usual Zen clip.

According to the thread, not everyone has seen one of these ads. It’s very possible Google is doing some A/B testing, so only certain users will see them. We have reached out to Google for a statement and will update this article if and when we hear back.

Obviously, these Zen spots are a prime space to sell ads. In fact, we’re surprised they haven’t always been full-on video ads. However, it is nevertheless disappointing to see Google toying with the idea of bringing ads — however subtle — to the one place in the world of YouTube that isn’t smothered in advertisements.

Hopefully, these new YouTube TV ads don’t test well, and Google will leave the Zen moments alone. For now, though, go ahead and assume that won’t be the case in the future.

Comments