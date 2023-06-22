Not a sports fan? YouTube TV tests new multiview stream combos just for you.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV is expanding its multiview streams beyond sports.

A select number of users can choose between business, news, weather, and other multiview streams.

The feature is gradually rolling out over the summer.

There’s nothing worse than deciding between two live events you want to watch. This is especially true for sports enthusiasts. YouTube TV had somewhat lessened this impact when it debuted its multiview feature for basketball fans in March. Now, it’s expanding this feature beyond sports.

A select number of users can pick “up to five” brand new multiview streams from their YouTube TV home screens to view business, news, sports, weather, and Deportes content side-by-side. These options will be available all day, every day. While this does give users more choice, there are several limitations. For now, YouTube TV pre-selects which streams can be viewed alongside each other — users can’t mix and match. Additionally, the feature is still limited to streaming devices and TVs.

And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥 Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. pic.twitter.com/wYDPjWWmDz — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 21, 2023

Multiview streams are by no means a new thing in the world of streaming content. This was one of PlayStation Vue’s core selling points when the streaming service was still available. Apple also recently rolled out a multiview feature for MLS and MLB bans on the Apple TV 4K.

While YouTube TV’s version isn’t as polished, it’ll add tremendous value once it has matured and is widely available. Expect it to land for all users gradually over the summer, presumably in preparation for the NFL season starting in September.

