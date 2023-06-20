WhatsApp's latest beta update reveals Meta Quest support could be coming soon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new beta update is rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program.

Lines of code within the update reveal that Meta is working on making it possible to link a WhatsApp account with a Meta Quest.

Official Meta Quest support could arrive in a future update.

WhatsApp can be linked with a number of devices like phones, tablets, and computers. But soon, a new device may be added to that list.

The latest beta update for WhatsApp has rolled for testers who are a part of the Google Play Beta Program. This new update comes with version 2.23.13.6 and includes something that should make Meta Quest owners happy.

According to WABetaInfo, lines of code within the beta reveal that users may eventually be able to link their account to a Meta Quest headset. However, the feature is currently under development. Although the feature has yet to go live, the outlet was able to trigger a preview of what the process should look like.

WABetaInfo

In the screenshot above, you’ll see the button to link a device. Right under that button appears the Device Status which shows Meta Quest as a device that can be linked.

WhatsApp users have previously tried to force an installation of the app on Meta’s headset in the past. So this discovery should come as welcomed news for anyone wanting to natively link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest.

Earlier today, Meta announced it was adding two new features to WhatsApp. One of those features allows users to silence calls coming from unknown contacts. The other feature is called Privacy Checkup, a functionality that guides users through important privacy settings like choosing who can contact you and controlling your personal information.

Comments