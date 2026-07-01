Android 17 proves that Android updates have lost their magic

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I have been covering Android for so long that I remember the days when each OS update, year after year, brought so many fundamental changes that I was eager to try them all. I particularly remember when Material Design was first rolled out, and I was literally refreshing the updates page just to see the new design firsthand. The same was true when Android adopted gesture navigation following the iPhone X release, completely changing how we interacted with Android compared to the traditional three-button interface.

Fast forward to today, when I pick up my Pixel 10 running Android 17. I sometimes even forget that I am running the latest version. It’s visually so similar to Android 16 (and Android 15) that I find it hard to tell the difference. This is quite the opposite of the eagerness I had earlier to test out new features, and I reckon the shift has more to do with Android’s maturity than anything else.

Would you rather get... 22 votes One huge Android update every year 27 % Smaller feature drops throughout the year 23 % I don't care as long as my phone improves 50 % More AI features instead 0 %

Android 17 is just… incremental

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Yes, I did use the “I” word for Android 17.

Well, we have been calling it that for several years now, but Android 17 is perhaps the most glaring example of them all. The latest update didn’t include many fancy features that would attract too much attention. What we instead got were enhancements under the hood and some minor security improvements, while the more prominent features focused on multitasking with app bubbles. That’s the textbook definition of an incremental update that brings quality-of-life improvements rather than trying to turn heads.

It's the stability phase that Android is getting into, and I'm all for it.

That is not to say Android 17 doesn’t come with anything meaningful. Like my colleague Shimul, you could also find the app bubbles to take multitasking to the next level, working almost like your brain handles multiple tasks. I’m personally very fond of the new option to hide app names on the home screen for an even cleaner, text-free look, but my favorite addition has to be the ability to force dark mode on apps that don’t natively support it (Amazon, I’m looking at you). And with Android 17, I also feel more at peace when I can only temporarily share my precise location, like when I’m using a single-use app on a trip.

From my vantage point, this is a sign of maturity. While we saw Android move toward that eventuality when it dropped its fun naming scheme for a more sensible, numbered one, it’s now fully reflected in how Google’s smartphone OS functions. It’s the stability phase Android is entering, and I’m all in for it, even if it costs me my annual excitement.

The excitement is spread out now

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Earlier, it took an entire year of build-up before the Android betas came out, and then a couple of months later, the stable update would drop with the latest Pixel handset. That’s how updates used to ship back then — what now feels like an eternity ago. But Google has decoupled these updates from major Android releases, which is why we don’t get a single big surprise but multiple smaller ones.

Pixel Drops and Android Drops now carry significant weight. It was actually interesting for Google to implement a Pixel-like quarterly Feature Drop for the larger Android ecosystem, letting even non-Pixel users look forward to a set of new features every few months. And not a lot of us realize how many new trinkets Google simply flicks on through Google Play services. A recent example is the addition of Ask Play, which is nothing but an AI-powered search box for the Play Store.

Android, as an operating system, now works at a more foundational level, setting the stage for all the interesting stuff that works on top of it.

And that brings me to how much of an impact AI has had on Android. Gemini is now one of the biggest parts of the Android experience, so much so that Google is on the verge of introducing full agent capabilities where Gemini can take actions inside apps on your behalf. And since Google is in a cutthroat competition in the AI space and has to be at the cutting edge of it at all times, it simply cannot afford to wait even for a few months, let alone a full year, before shipping new features. That is the very reason you see Gemini getting a lot more love these days, with Google increasingly using AI-powered features across the operating system, be it the ability to try on a look in Google Search or use AI’s help to edit your photos.

Android, as an operating system, now works at a more foundational level, setting the stage for all the interesting stuff that works on top of it. That means Android hasn’t lost its charm; it’s simply graduated to a more serious role.

Boring updates are actually a good thing

Android has existed for over 18 years — that’s a fully grown-up operating system, even by human standards. This is the point where you stop expecting a piece of software to reinvent itself every single year — and that’s a sign of maturity rather than stagnation. What you start to expect from a mature operating system is reliability, stability, predictable battery life, better performance, privacy, security, and accessibility, all of which are more fundamental to an OS than any of the flashy features on top of it.

In a way, neither have Android updates lost their magic, nor has the excitement disappeared. Google has just stopped clubbing together its nicest features and waiting for an annual cycle to ship them. In fact, Android has gotten a lot more exciting features in the last couple of years than it did in its entire past life, some even fundamentally changing its very existence through AI.

So, while I might miss the eagerness leading up to a major Android update, I still think it has retained its undeniable charm, and I’m here to stay for that.

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