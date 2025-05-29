Google Play Store's new AI feature can instantly answer all your app questions

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new AI-powered “Ask Play about this app” feature in the Play Store.

It allows users to ask questions about apps directly within the store.

Users can type custom queries or tap on suggested questions, and Google’s AI will offer helpful answers, like app usage tips or feature explanations.

The feature isn’t available for all apps just yet, including some of Google’s own apps.

Google has started widely rolling out the Gemini-powered “Ask Play about this app” feature in the Play Store. We first spotted this functionality in an earlier APK teardown, and it’s now appearing in version 46.1.39-31 of the Google Play Store.

“Ask Play about this app” integrates Gemini AI directly into the Play Store, allowing users to ask specific questions about any app. For example, you can ask general questions like “How do I use this app?” or more detailed ones like “How do I report a cheater in Call of Duty?” It’s a really helpful tool for users who may be unfamiliar with an app, saving them the trouble of searching for answers online. Instead, they can simply type their query into the Ask Play about this app text box, which appears just below the Install button of apps that support the feature.

In addition to letting you type your own questions, the Play Store also suggests common queries. You can simply tap on a suggested question to get an instant answer from Gemini.

Since the responses are generated by AI, which, as we all know, isn’t perfect, you won’t always get an answer to your questions. For instance, it may not be able to tell you how much a subscription costs for certain apps. The feature is also not available for every app just yet. Although it now shows up for many titles, it’s still missing from a lot of apps, including several of Google’s own apps like YouTube, Google Search, and more.