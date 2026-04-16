Android 17 Beta 4 has arrived: Here's what to expect

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 4 is now available for testers to install on their Pixel 6 and newer devices.

Android 17 already hit platform stability with last month’s Beta 3 release.

We’re likely just another couple months away from Android 17 stable.

Android 17 is on its way, and testers have eagerly been trying out all of Google’s early Beta releases over the past few months. It’s been exactly three weeks since Android 17 Beta 3 hit our devices, and now Google’s following that up with Android 17 Beta 4.

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Right now, Android 17 Beta 4 is available for all Pixel phones and tablets from the Pixel 6 on up. Existing testers will be seeing a notification let them know when their update is ready to install. And if you haven’t gotten started with testing for yourself just yet, all you need to do is follow the steps in our Android 17 Beta guide to sign up and participate.

Are you excited for Android 17? 1476 votes Yes, I can't wait. 34 % Not yet, I'm waiting for some real new features. 34 % No, it's a lackluster update. 15 % I don't care about Android updates. 17 %

Since Android 17 Beta 3 marked crossing the platform stability milestone, Google has locked down the API and we won’t be getting new features delivered that way. But Google still has progress to share, like Android 17 app memory limits. These are designed to make sure your device is making your all your apps get “the right amount of RAM” based on what’s available to the system.

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