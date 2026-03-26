Android 17 Beta 3 is finally ready for testers to try out

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released Android 17 Beta 3 for the Pixel 6 and later.

The previous beta arrived a month ago on February 26.

Stable Android 17 is expected to arrive in June 2026.

It didn’t take Google very long to release Android 17 Beta 2 after releasing the first beta. It arrived only about two weeks later, with Beta 1 landing on February 13 and Beta 2 on February 26. It’s been a month since then, but Android 17 Beta 3 is finally here for you to install.

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Just like with the second beta, Beta 3 is available for the Pixel 6 and newer devices. Owners of the Pixel Tablet and Google’s foldables will also be able to join in on the latest beta party.

This beta delivers the final SDK/NDK APIs and enters Android 17 into platform stability. With this release, we’re only one step away from the rollout of stable Android 17. It’s expected that the stable version of the OS will come out in June 2026.

If you haven’t joined the beta program yet, but are interested in trying it out, you’ll need to enroll your Pixel phone. For those already in the program, Beta 3 will come as an over-the-air update. And if you want to leave the program to get the final stable release, you’ll need to ignore the Beta 3 update and wait for the stable version’s launch.

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