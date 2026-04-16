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Android 17 Beta 4 finally reveals Google's new Easter egg

Low-key the best part of every new Android release.
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58 minutes ago

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AssembleDebug / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Every new Android release we look forward to a new, hidden Easter egg.
  • With today’s release of Android 17 Beta 4, Google’s latest one is finally available.
  • This finally complete the slowly evolving logo we’ve been tracking across past Betas.

Android 17 Beta 4 is now here, and this is Google’s last schedule beta this development cycle. Since we already hit platform stability in Beta 3, there’s not much to look for on the feature front, but we have maybe something even better: Google’s latest Android Easter egg!

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Over the last several Beta releases, we saw Google subtly changing the Android 17 logo, adding more and more of a swirl to that planetary design. We already showed you how that was going to end up, but now it’s finally official.

Like past Easter eggs, you access this one by going into Settings > About phone, finding Android Version, and then tapping away on the version number.

Once you’re in, you’ll have to connect the stars to get Android 17’s logo to appear. Just making a big circle is obviously your easiest option there (despite our failed first attempt above). But it turns out that’s not your only option, and you can go about connecting them any way you like:

At least, this is the new logo part of Google’s Android 17 Easter egg experience. Once we pull that up, long-pressing on it takes us to the old Android 16 space game. We also had a version of that in Android 15, and we’re going to have to dig play around with it a little to see if there’s any new gameplay.

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