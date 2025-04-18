Android 16 is here for more than just Pixels: All these phones can also run the Android 16 beta!

Android 16 has been out for a while through beta programs for Pixel devices. Google just released Android 16 Beta 4 , the last scheduled update in this platform release’s beta program. This build marks the second platform stability release, meaning that developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are now final, and apps targeting Android 16 can be made available in the Play Store. If you want to try out Android 16 before its stable release, but don’t have a compatible Pixel device, here’s some good news: Android 16 Beta is now available on a whole bunch of devices for developers to test their apps on.

Android 16 Beta is available on phones, tablets, and foldables from partners like HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo, Xiaomi, and more. Note that these are still unstable builds and are meant for advanced users only, and you should avoid installing them on your daily driver phones.

Here are all the eligible devices and the relevant links to the Android 16 Betas, thanks to MlgmXyysd:

If you don’t have these devices, you can test Android 16 Betas on your compatible Google Pixel devices, with Pixel 9a also supporting the new betas. If you don’t have Pixels, you can also try loading the Android 16 Generic System Images onto a device with an unlocked bootloader, albeit this will require some advanced knowledge. The safer way out is to try Android 16 on the Android Emulator, for which you wouldn’t need to risk your daily driver phone.