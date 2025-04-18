Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 16 is here for more than just Pixels: All these phones can also run the Android 16 beta!
Published on4 hours ago
- Google recently released Android 16 Beta 4, marking it as the second platform stability update with finalized APIs and behaviors.
- The update is now available across select HONOR, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo, iQOO & Xiaomi devices.
- Non-Pixel users can test via eligible partner phones, a GSI, or the official Android emulator without risking their daily driver phone.
Android 16 has been out for a while through beta programs for Pixel devices. Google just released Android 16 Beta 4, the last scheduled update in this platform release’s beta program. This build marks the second platform stability release, meaning that developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are now final, and apps targeting Android 16 can be made available in the Play Store. If you want to try out Android 16 before its stable release, but don’t have a compatible Pixel device, here’s some good news: Android 16 Beta is now available on a whole bunch of devices for developers to test their apps on.
Android 16 Beta is available on phones, tablets, and foldables from partners like HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo, Xiaomi, and more. Note that these are still unstable builds and are meant for advanced users only, and you should avoid installing them on your daily driver phones.
Here are all the eligible devices and the relevant links to the Android 16 Betas, thanks to MlgmXyysd:
- HONOR: MagicOS Global and MagicOS China running on HONOR Magic 7 Pro
- Lenovo: ZUI running on YOGA Tab Plus
- OnePlus: Oxygen OS and Color OS for OnePlus running on OnePlus 13
- OPPO: Color OS Global and Color OS China for OPPO Find X8
- realme: realme UI Global and realme UI China for realme GT 7 Pro
- vivo and iQOO: Funtouch OS and Origin OS running on
- iQOO 13
- vivo X200 Pro
- Xiaomi and Redmi: Hyper OS Global and Hyper OS China (both requiring an unlocked bootloader), running on
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi 15
- Redmi K70 Ultra
If you don’t have these devices, you can test Android 16 Betas on your compatible Google Pixel devices, with Pixel 9a also supporting the new betas. If you don’t have Pixels, you can also try loading the Android 16 Generic System Images onto a device with an unlocked bootloader, albeit this will require some advanced knowledge. The safer way out is to try Android 16 on the Android Emulator, for which you wouldn’t need to risk your daily driver phone.
Have you tried out Android 16 yet? What device did you try it out on? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!