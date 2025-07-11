Android's first Canary release brings a major upgrade to split-screen multitasking

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new 90/10 split-screen ratio is now available in the latest Android Canary release, allowing for more flexible multitasking on tall displays.

This feature lets a primary app use 90% of the screen while keeping a secondary app in a small sliver, which can be swapped with a single tap.

While previously in development, the final version adds the 90/10 option alongside the existing 70/30 split, rather than replacing it.

Most Android phones feature tall, rectangular displays that can comfortably fit only one app on the screen at a time. In a pinch, however, you can use Android’s split-screen mode to multitask with two apps side-by-side. This mode typically divides the screen, with one app on the top half and the other on the bottom, but you can also resize them to a 70/30 split. Now, with the first Android Canary release, a new 90/10 split-screen configuration is available.

Android’s new 90:10 ratio lets you shrink one app to just 10% of the screen, leaving the other to occupy the remaining 90%. This setup allows you to focus on a primary app while keeping a secondary one within easy reach. Using an app that takes up 90% of the display feels nearly identical to full-screen mode. While the app in the 10% sliver is too small for active use, expanding it is simple: just tap on it, and it will swap places with the larger app, resizing to take up 90% of the screen.

Here’s a video we recorded earlier this year that demonstrates the new 90:10 split screen ratio:

Google has been developing the 90:10 split-screen feature since the beginning of the year, and we previously reported it might appear in a quarterly release of Android 16. When we first spotted the feature, it had one major downside: the 90:10 ratio replaced the existing 70:30 split instead of supplementing it. Fortunately, the Android Canary release includes both the 70:30 and 90:10 ratios, a welcome decision that avoids alienating users who prefer the old configuration.

Here’s an image that shows all the available split screen ratios in the July Android Canary release:

Although the feature went live in July’s Android Canary release, this isn’t its first public appearance. It’s part of Android 16’s source code and is already shipping in some Android 16-based operating systems, such as Samsung’s One UI 8. In developing this feature, Google appears to have taken inspiration from OPPO’s Boundless View multitasking system, though OPPO has stated it did not directly contribute the feature to Android. Regardless, it’s great to see Google enhancing Android’s split-screen mode, as the stock experience has often felt lackluster compared to the more advanced multitasking features offered by OEMs.

