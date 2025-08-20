Lock screen widgets are finally live on Pixel phones in Android 16 QPR2

TL;DR The first beta of Android 16 QPR2 finally brings lock screen widget support to Pixel phones, a feature previously only available on tablets.

Users can swipe inward from the right edge of the lock screen to access a dedicated page that can be customized to hold multiple widgets.

The feature’s arrival comes amidst the Pixel 10 launch and complements its new Qi2 support to turn the phone into a mini smart display on a stand.

It’s a big day for Pixel fans. On the heels of the Pixel 10 series launch, Google has released the first beta of Android 16 QPR2. This update is scheduled for a public rollout in December, but the beta is already giving us a taste of what’s to come. While I’ve already shared a few upcoming features in the latest Authority Insights newsletter, digging into the beta has revealed even more. For instance, it confirms that Android 16 QPR2 will finally bring lock screen widget support to Pixel phones!

Last September, Google’s Android 15 QPR1 update introduced lock screen widgets to tablets. This feature added a dedicated page to the lock screen called the “glanceable hub,” which houses a 2×3 grid for widgets. It lets users manage smart home devices, start timers, and view key financial info without unlocking their device. The company held back on bringing the feature to phones, however, as the UI wasn’t optimized for smaller screens. Since then, Google has been refining the experience and confirmed earlier this year that it would arrive on phones in a future Android 16 quarterly release.

With the release of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, lock screen widgets are finally available on phones. As shown in the screenshots below, you can find a new page called “widgets on lock screen” under Settings > Display & touch. This page contains a master toggle for the feature and a “When to automatically show” setting, which controls when the widgets appear automatically.

Once enabled, you can access your widgets manually by swiping inward from the right edge of the lock screen. The fingerprint scanner icon is hidden on this page to avoid interfering with any widgets. Each page can hold up to three widgets, with additional pages just a swipe away. To customize your layout, simply press and hold the widget area, unlock your device when prompted by the fingerprint icon, and then add or remove widgets as you see fit.

The arrival of lock screen widgets on phones seems perfectly timed with the launch of the new Pixel 10 series and its support for Qi2. You can prop the phone up on a magnetic charging stand and have it act as a mini smart display with custom screensavers. Lock screen widgets will take this a step further, letting you see useful info and control various apps and devices at a glance.

Finally, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 makes a small visual tweak to the widgets page. The background now features a blurred version of your lock screen wallpaper — a change we first spotted in a recent Android Canary release.

